Kara del toro in a gorgeous monochromatic outfit. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro looked amazing as she showed her fans her all-black mirror selfie.

While doing an Instagram Q&A, one of her fans asked her where she got her phone case from, and she responded with a gorgeous mirror selfie to promote her Casetify case.

The social media personality wore a black crop top that fit her perfectly as it stopped right at her waist to show off her toned abs. The top also featured a cutout section along the bust and sheer sleeves.

She paired the top with matching black leggings that fit her curves perfectly.

The model accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses, a silver ring, and hoop earrings.

Kara kept her makeup simple with thick eyebrows and pink lipstick. She sported her blonde hair in effortless curls that she let cascade off her back.

Kara Del Toro brings the heat in Boohoo

Kara decided to take to social media and show fans why they need to shop with the online boutique, Boohoo.

The brand has partnered with the influencer for some time to promote its latest collections. The clothing company is known for creating trendy pieces for affordable prices that both men and women can enjoy. The clothing store has worked with numerous celebrities and influencers outside of Kara, including Kourtney Kardashian, Aaliyah Jay, and Zendaya.

To promote the brand, the social media influencer posted a photoshoot to show off a gorgeous all-black outfit, courtesy of Boohoo.

The blonde bombshell wore a knitted crop top that was almost completely see-through. The top featured a large cutout along the bust, long sleeves, and a V-cut hemline. She paired it with a long black maxi skirt that looked chic on the Boohoo model.

For her makeup, she kept it simple with neutral eyeshadow and dark pink lip shade.

Kara sported her signature hairstyle with big barrel curls that framed her face perfectly.

The model opted out of accessories to keep the focus on her ensemble.

Kara Del Toro wears miniskirts year-round

Recently, Kara decided to show off her latest fall look to her 1.8 million followers.

She sported a white corset top that cropped right at her waist, which she paired with a cream miniskirt that showed off her toned legs. Overtop, she wore a large brown leather jacket that was perfect for the cool weather.

She accessorized the outfit with wire-rim glasses and a cream handbag.

For her makeup, she wore deep blush and bright pink lipstick.