Kara Del Toro is classy and stylish, frequently showing off her everyday outfits for her many followers who gobble up her fashion inspiration on the daily.

The influencer, who boasts a staggering 1.8 million followers on Instagram, recently shared a 90s-inspired outfit that featured all denim.

She wore an oversized denim jacket with white fur trim on the inside and around the edges, paired with high-waisted mom jeans to prove she has what it takes to become a fashion icon.

Kara leaned against a white wall bathed in sunlight that hit her face in the most flattering places as she looked off to the side like she was deep in thought, though it was most likely just to strike the most common pose for influencers on the social media platform.

Her honey-blonde hair was slightly curlier than usual and she wore it cascading down her shoulders in a wild way, with strands framing her face.

Kara kept her makeup mostly natural and glowing, with a hint of mascara, brushed eyebrows, and dark pink lipstick that emphasized her bronzed skin tone.

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro rocked a 90s-inspired denim ensemble

It’s not the first time Kara has worn an all-denim ensemble for the ‘gram, and clearly likes to show off the 90s trend for her legion of fans.

In a post from the end of December, the fashionable influencer proved she wasn’t sitting around eating pie after pie as she put her toned abs front and center.

Kara wore an extremely unique outfit in that her top was strapless, but on closer inspection, was the top of a pair of jeans upside down.

On the bottom, she wore low-rise jeans, however when looking a little closer it became obvious that they were missing their top as well, and it appeared she was wearing that around her chest.

Kara wore her hair in bombshell waves as she looked at the camera with a sultry stare and leaned against another white wall to bring attention to the blue color of her outfit.

She captioned the post, “Blue Jean baby 💙,” and it received over 18,000 likes from her followers.

Kara endorsed Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS

Kara is a big fan of Kim Kardashian’s intimates and shapewear brand SKIMS and endorsed one of the brand’s newest bras recently.

In a video clip, Kara wore a dark brown demi bra from the new Fits Everybody Underwire Bras collection that recently dropped. She wore matching underwear, and called the fabric “buttery soft,” while raving about the perfect fit and comfortable feel.

She told followers she doesn’t usually go for underwire as it’s so uncomfortable, but the SKIMS bra felt super nice and wasn’t noticeable under clothing.

The SKIMS Valentine’s shop is now open online, and naturally features lots of pink and red colors along with lace and satin.

The new Soft Lounge Scoop Onesie ($68) has a pink fabric with red hearts and is styled as a tight romper that would be perfect for lounging at home on Valentine’s Day or for wearing to bed.

Other popular items include the Lace Trimmed Silk Cami in hot pink with red lace trim ($64) and the matching Lace Trimmed Silk Short ($56).