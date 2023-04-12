Kara Del Toro looked stunning in a series of photos in a gorgeous semi-sheer dress.

The Instagram model posed for several photos in an outfit that featured white flower patterns.

She accessorized the look with a small white handbag and two thin necklaces.

In the first snap, Kara took advantage of the sunlight for a stunning photo in which she posed with her arms by her sides.

She flashed a huge smile as she cuddled her dog, dubbed “the queen” in the second photo, before kissing her pet on the third slide.

Kara gave showed her side profile for a gorgeous snapshot. In the final photo of the Instagram share, she shared one more adorable photo with her dog.

The model is wearing a dress from a popular British brand that has Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, and the Kardashians as fans.

Kara Del Toro stuns in braless House of CB maxi dress

The 27-year-old beauty wears the “Seren” Soft Pink Floral Lace Back Maxi Dress from the British fashion brand House of CB.

House of CB describes the dress as ” most romantic yet.” The braless maxi dress is made from lame fabric and comes in various sizes. It retails for $235 on the official website.

The British brand is a women’s fashion retailer that specializes in producing figure-hugging and stylish clothing.

It was founded by Conna Walker in 2010, and its clothing line includes lingerie, swimwear, bridal clothes, shoes, and accessories.

Kara Del Toro shows some of her workout routine with Nordic Track

Kara showed how she gets a cardio workout at home in partnership with NordicTrack and iFIT.

In the caption, Kara wrote: “Beyond excited about my new @nordictrack studio bike with @ifit I can stream workouts from beautiful location all around the world with my favorite trainers, while my progress is recorded so I can easily track my goals #iFIT #StayHealthy #ad.”

In the clip, she told her followers to exercise routine with her on the NordicTrack.

She showed how iFit, sold separately from the stationary bike, can make her workouts fun by streaming videos and training with online instructors.

NordicTrack is a home and exercise equipment company that produces treadmills, bikes and ellipticals, and rowers.

Their S27i Studio Bike retails for $2,299, and they accept monthly installments at $59 per month.

iFit offers interactive personal training and workouts with their mobile app, NordicTrack, and ProForm.