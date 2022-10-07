Kara Del Toro shows off amazing abs in micro crop top while sipping her drink

Kara Del Toro has been looking amazing in a crop top. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro looked stunning in white as she casually sipped on a beverage in a new video clip.

The beauty wore a barely-there white crop top that featured a plunging neckline and some ruching detail in the front.

The top showcased the model’s curves and a set of incredible abs as well as her gorgeous tanned skin, which she has been topping up in various European locations recently.

On her bottom half, she rocked a cream leather mini-skirt which partially covered some white high-leg underwear that could be seen emerging at her hips.

In the video clip, she playfully pulled at the bottoms, pulling them further up past her hip so they were more visible.

She leaned casually against a large stone bar and rested her arms behind her on the wooden countertop, sipping from her glass as she looked off to the side.

The 29-year-old model and influencer wore her hair loosely tied up into a bun, and she accessorized her outfit with some dangling gold earrings that looked like a chain of several gold hoops all linked together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the montage, which Kara captioned “saludos” she is next seen smiling directly into the camera as she pushes some of her gorgeous blonde highlighted locks away from her face.

She then turned side on to the camera consuming more of her drink before then freeing her hair from the up-do, allowing it to cascade down her back.

The model then smiled one last time to the camera before exiting the shot as she walked off to the side.

The video was uploaded to her Instagram followers, and her abs did not go unnoticed with one fan writing, “Those abs kept trying to say hi.”

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro visits celebrity vacation hotspot Tulum, Mexico

Kara regularly shares updates of her travels around the world, and Mexico has been her most recent destination of choice.

She has been spending some well-earned chill time on a trip to the Mexican resort town of Tulum with friend and Youtube star Tessa Brooks.

A video was shared on Instagram of them showing off their incredible figures as they both had fun together by the pool in their resort.

Kara laid on Tessa’s legs in the video while the pair did some sunbathing. Tessa leaned over and kissed her friend on the forehead.

The stunning pair lifted themselves out of the water and shared a laugh together before making a splash in the water. Kara rocked a black string bikini that looked fantastic on her jaw-dropping body. The top left little to the imagination, and the string-sided bottoms showed off her impressive tan.

Tessa’s sported a bikini with green stripes and looked equally as stunning. The duo sat on the edge of the pool as they toasted their friendship with drinks served in coconuts.

Kara Del Toro goes nude wrapped in sheets

Kara’s Instagram fans were treated to yet another video clip of the model during her Mexico trip, this time as she posed from her bed in a luxury hotel.

Staying at Radhoo Tulum, a 14-room luxury resort on Tulum Beach, she wrapped herself in some gray bedsheets as she pouted and posed for the camera during the short video clip.

She perched in the center of a large canopy bed, in front of four pillows and gazed into the camera.

The model ran her hand through her long blonde locks as she flicked the tresses over her shoulder.

Though the bed looked luxurious and comfortable, it was Kara who stole the show.