Kara Del Toro stunned in a swimsuit during a vacation in Cabo, Mexico.

The social media star is pictured looking at her phone with a soft smile in the first snap of the photo dump.

She wrote a white Palma Top string bikini and matching bottoms from Monday Swimwear, which she accessorized with a sun hat.

In the second photo, Kara proved her face card is never declined in a sweet selfie in which her hair was pulled back into a cute bun.

She gave a view of the stunning Cabo beach in the third snap and showed her gorgeous smile in the fourth photo.

The model shared more snaps from her luxury vacation and gave her followers another sizzling bikini snap in the final slide.

Kara Del Toro shows her favorite workouts for an hourglass figure

Kara rocked a Nike crop top and matching shorts for a quick workout video.

She shared the clip on TikTok and wrote in the caption, “My favorite workouts for an hourglass waist! Wearing all @Revolve #workout #fitness #waistworkout #abs.”

The model started by performing side leg raises with perfect form before going for side crunches.

She then transitions to alternate knee crunches in a different outfit and bent knee leg raises to complete the video.

In an interview with Fox News, the former Carl’s Jr. Girl broke down her workout and diet regimen.

She confessed that her diet isn’t clean and she eats want she wants, telling the outlet, “I should be better, but I kinda eat whatever I want,” she said, continuing: “I do eat burgers and pizza.”

Regarding modeling, Kara tries to clean up her diet but primarily relies on working out to burn calories from her carb-friendly food choices for photoshoots.

“If I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more,” she said, continuing:

“I do yoga, I go hiking. And if I have something important coming up that week, I’ll really try to cut down on sugar and carbs.”

Kara Del Toro models Guess denim jeans

Kara shared a sizzling video in which she gets dressed, starting by putting on stylish white denim jeans from Guess.

The beauty shared the clip with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, adding the caption, “You’re cute jeans @GUESS #GUESSDenim.”

She then put on a stylish white vest which she tucked into the jeans, before putting on a black belt.

The model played with her hair before adding heels to complete the look and spun and twirled for the camera.