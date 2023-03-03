Kara Del Toro looked stunning as she shared a sexy mirror selfie with her followers this week.

The model and influencer wore a black push-up bra and thong set by Lounge Underwear, a brand that she often works with, and let her toned figure do the talking.

Kara revealed that she was shooting for the brand on this particular day, writing “shoot day” in the Instagram Story caption and tagging Lounge.

The 29-year-old wore her long blonde hair in messy waves and covered her pretty face for the bathroom mirror photo. Instead, she showed off a grey iPhone cover by Casetify.

It is not the first underwear company Kara has worked with, as she’s in demand from various brands. This week she also posted adverts for the Italian underwear label, Yamamay.

She has also previously posted lingerie ads for Guess, Skims, and Bluebella.

Kara Del Toro takes a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro shares her workout tips

As her toned body is so crucial for her lucrative brand deals, it’s important that Kara prioritizes working out and keeping her slim figure in shape.

She revealed in a TikTok how she gets her curvy figure and works to achieve a perfect hourglass waist.

The influencer then showed four moves that she would recommend to her followers that included oblique leg raises, side crunches, alternating crunches, and toe taps.

During the 28-second clip, Kara changed outfit three times, appearing in a range of sets from Nike Pro. She wore a white matching set, then switched her white shorts for a bright neon yellow pair, then she appeared in a black sports bra with leopard print shorts.

Kara revealed in the caption that all of her outfits were available to buy from Revolve saying, “My favorite workouts for an hourglass waist. Wearing all @revolve.”

Kara Del Toro collabs with Costa Brazil

Not only does Kara promote underwear brands, but she also often works with fashion, beauty, and skincare companies too.

Most recently she shared an advert for Francisco Costa’s hair and body line, Costa Brazil.

Kara revealed in the voiceover for the clip that the travel-sized set she was promoting was previously only available in luxury hotels, but was now available to purchase.

She wrote in the caption, “I can finally bring all of my favorite @costabrazil products with me on my next holiday with their new Spa-To-Go Kit – all of my favorites in minis. The kit includes a mini shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion & bath salts. Everything I need for a self care moment on holiday.”

The Costa Brazil Spa-To-Go kit includes a mini shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, bath salts, and a body lotion and is available to buy for $65 on the brand’s website.