Model Kara Del Toro is stunning in a lacy black dress with an incredible cityscape behind her. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Leaving a short and sweet “I love you, k bye,” to her fans, Kara Del Toro stole hearts once again with an incredible look.

The Texas-born model highlighted her curves in a lacy, cinched lingerie dress and matching heeled black boots.

She ran her hands through her gorgeous locks as she posed in front of a large window, a beautiful cityscape, and sky right behind her.

The video opened with Kara playing with her hair and the camera focusing on her upper body before it panned down, showing off her toned legs and killer boots.

She paired the look with some summery tunes in the background, really sending temperatures soaring this November.

Her 1.8 million followers have left over 11 thousand likes since it was posted and nearly 200 comments.

Kara Del Toro shares her beauty must-haves for traveling

Like many others across the United States, Kara is getting ready to go home and visit her family for the holidays this week, but not without her essentials.

She has a little bag full of her favorite travel products from the beloved beauty brand, Elemis.

Kara frequently promotes the brand and has nothing but rave reviews for their products as she always looks and feels great with them on.

She includes a couple of crystals for travel, noting that she brings amethyst and smoky quartz for “good vibrations.”

Aside from good vibes, she needs to keep up with her good skincare, so she packed her entire skincare routine, all from Elemis, including their Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Superfood Facial Oil, mini-version of their Superfood Kefir Tea Mist, and four lip liners.

She also included some hoop earrings and vanilla perfume to head back to Texas.

Kara Del Toro loves fashion and beauty

Kara is a famous model known who has graced numerous brands with her presence, including Guess, YSL, and Harper’s Bazaar, but she also has a love for fashion and beauty all around.

When she isn’t stunning with her pro shoots, Kara is often sharing beauty routine videos with her followers or even her morning routines when it comes to getting ready and preparing her favorite smoothie.

She’s built a phenomenal multi-faceted career in modeling and lifestyle blogging, and her fans can’t wait to see what she has in store next.

To stay tuned, fans should follow her social media accounts as she regularly shares her updates and latest looks on Instagram or TikTok.