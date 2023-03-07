Do you know the best beach to visit in March? If you do, let Kara Del Toro know ASAP because the model is itching for a beach trip.

Though she does get to spend most of her time in sunny Los Angeles, this winter has been a weird one all around with snow where it shouldn’t be, and unseasonably warm and sunny days where it should be snowing.

The temps aren’t messing up Kara’s plans though, as the model plans to find a beach to visit sooner rather than later.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she asked her followers for advice on the “best beaches to go to in March” and used her own beach photos to grab their attention.

She’s clearly dreaming of tropical destinations as she shared some snaps from a trip in the past where she donned a white bikini.

The two-piece highlighted her curves and abs perfectly and proved that Kara has a body that is always beach-ready.

Kara Del Toro shares a bikini pic to ask for the best beaches in March. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro closes winter with underwear promo for Lounge Underwear

Over the winter, Kara has shared several promos and advertisements with underwear and intimates companies rather than swimsuits — though the bikini body works for either.

One such promotion included some photos for Lounge Underwear, a brand that seeks to bring comfort to intimate clothing.

The brand was officially launched in 2016 and has only grown since then, celebrating huge growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and new campaigns.

The company keeps its clothing affordable, with pairs of underwear available for $18 each, and offers deals for multiple pairs, such as three pairs for $36 or six pairs for $60.

Their intimate sets that come with both bra and underwear start at $30 and go up to $115.

Though most of their items are marketed toward women, they do sell men’s boxers in three-packs available for $35.

Kara Del Toro sizzles in her SKIMS

Lounge Underwear isn’t the only comfortable brand that Kara loves — she’s also a huge fan of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

Earlier this year, she took to the ‘Gram once again to promote the new Fits Everybody Underwire Bra, noting that it was super comfortable and an incredible bra to wear with anything.

Bras from the Fits Everybody collection range from $28 to $54, and there are even a few select two-packs available for $60.

Given Kara’s expertise in modeling, it only seems right to take her advice about some of the coziest underwear on the market.