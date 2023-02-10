Kara Del Toro’s aesthetic tends to be sun-drenched selfies, lots of beige, and outfits of the day, but she recently stunned in a simpler ensemble as she appeared to have just stepped out of bed.

In a full-length mirror selfie that took place first thing in the morning, the influencer showed she looks gorgeous no matter what time of day, how much makeup she has applied, or what she’s wearing.

She proved that by showing off her natural beauty with a makeup-free selfie and a simple white outfit that looked entirely perfect for bed.

The honey-blonde bombshell wore a pair of white boxer shorts with a matching white cropped tank top and plain white slippers as she looked to be enjoying a relaxing wake-up call in her hotel.

She left her hair in the quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead look and wore a pair of glasses as she posed for the mirror with a hip jutted out and one arm up in the air.

At the top of the picture, she wrote, “Good freaking morning” to her followers.

Kara Del Toro struck a pose in her white underwear. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro was in Mexico City for the premiere of At Midnight

Kara was in Mexico City for the premiere of At Midnight, a movie about the romance between an ambitious hotel manager and an actress who stars in superhero movies.

She plays a small part in the movie along with other stars like Diego Boneta, Whitney Cummings, former Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio, and Monica Barbaro.

Kara wore a head-turning gold dress to the premiere that was strapless with a very high thigh-slit and several detailed decorations throughout.

She paired the stunning Walter Mendez frock with gold strappy heels that emphasized her incredibly toned legs.

She was entirely bronzed and glowing, allowing her honey-blonde waves to cascade down her shoulders in a romantic way, and matched her makeup to her dress with a dazzling eyeshadow look.

The curve-hugging dress ensured all eyes were on Kara at the premiere of the movie, which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

She posted a carousel of pictures from the premiere to her Instagram page, captioning the post, “#AtMidnightMovie out now on @paramountplus 🤍✨ so grateful I got to be a part of this magical movie 🌙 Go check it out!”

Kara is a fan of Elemis skincare which she uses while traveling

Looking at her youthful glow, it’s obvious Kara uses some fantastic products as part of her skincare routine while traveling and shared some of those with followers.

In a video endorsing Elemis products, she revealed she uses the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing balm to remove her makeup. Not only does it do that, but it also cleanses your skin of pollutants and impurities, leaving you with a glowing, soft texture.

She also uses the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, which contains nine different anti-oxidant superfoods, and the Elemis Kefir Tea Mist to refresh her face after a long flight.

With a glow like she has, it’s not surprising fans would want to know all the skincare products Kara uses.