Kara Del Toro proudly represented her state of Texas in a recent photoshoot.

The stunning model posed on a beach wearing a stylish grey bikini, and in the first snap, she posed with her hand on the back of her head while looking into the distance.

With her hand on her cowboy hat, she struck a similar pose in the second snap and gazed into the camera in the final slide.

She had the picturesque beach of Cabo, Mexico, for a stunning backdrop in the vacation share.

Kara is modeling the Morroco Top from Monday Swimwear in the Pearl Shimmer color. The top retails for $108, and the matching bottom for $79.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The beauty shared the photos with her 1.8 million Instagram followers and wrote in the caption, “Texas gal.”

Kara Del Toro models dresses from Yamamay

Kara displayed different outfits in a clever video for the fashion brand Yayamay.

The brand was founded in 2001 and sells everything from kids’ clothing to menswear and an array of women’s outfits.

In the clip’s caption, Kara wrote, “Help me pick which @yamamayofficial dress to wear today? 🤍 #yamamay23 #ad.”

In the video, Kara drops a Yayamay outfit from her bag before a different version of herself popped out with the dress on.

She first modeled a stunning black dress before trying on a body-fitting purple dress of a similar style.

Kara rocked dark sunshades, knee-high boots, and a plunging top for the third outfit.

The version of Kara pulling the dresses out of the bag wore a long-sleeve dress which she paired with white boots, making it a total of four outfits from the brand.

Kara Del Toro shows how she packs her skincare kit for Costa Brazil

Kara Del Toro showed her skincare travel kit in partnership with Costa Brazil.

The brand was founded by Francisco Costa, and it aims to provide an eco-beneficial beauty line inspired by the nature of Brazil.

In the caption, Kara wrote, “I can finally bring all of my favorite @costabrazil products with me on my next holiday with their new Spa-To-Go Kit – all of my favorites in minis.”

“The kit includes a mini shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion & bath salts. Everything I need for a self care moment on holiday.”

In the clip, she gave a close-up of the brand’s products, such as the shampoo and conditioner, and even took a bath using them.

Other than skincare products, the sustainable brand also sells accessories, fragrances, and home products such as candles.