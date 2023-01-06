Kara Del Toro showed off her glowing figure in her favorite SKIMS underwear and bra. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro proved why she’s been able to build a successful career and a massive Instagram following of 1.8 million as she showed off her incredibly toned physique.

The influencer and model shares an array of glowing lingerie shots, skincare products, and daily ensembles to her Instagram looking as if she’s under a desert filter with the sun hitting her body, giving her a golden tan.

She recently showed off her hourglass curves as she endorsed Kim Kardashian’s intimates and shapewear brand SKIMS.

While a new collection will be dropping soon, they are still having a sale on winter items, including the Cozy Knit Tank which has been marked down to $38, and the matching Cozy Knit Short, on sale for $32.

Kara wore a dark brown SKIMS t-shirt demi bra, calling the fabric “buttery soft” and telling followers the fabric was nice and stretchy while still giving great support in the chest.

She paired the bra with matching panties and even showed viewers what the bra looked like over a tight white shirt to prove it was not visible.

She was promoting the upcoming launch, writing in her caption, “@skims has done it again 👌🏼 New Fits Everybody Underwire Bras dropping Tues 1/10 at 9AM PST #ad.”

Her hair fell down her shoulders in perfect beach waves, giving quintessential Victoria’s Secret bombshell vibes, which matched perfectly with her lingerie look.

Kara Del Toro claimed social media gives her back control of her image

Kara clearly takes care of her social media feed, posting almost daily shots of herself, and frequently promotes products that she loves.

As for what brands she works with, she told Gotham in an interview she had “Guess, Carl’s JR, YSL, VS, and Harper’s Bazaar” on her vision board, and felt she had manifested working with them. Now, she claimed, she needs to add new goals to update the board.

She told the publication that she loves the “aesthetic” of her Instagram feed and having full say over her hair, makeup, and outfits as that’s not the case for her in the modeling world. Social media gives her back that sense of control.

Kara frequently promotes UK-based brand Boohoo

She frequently promotes new products on Instagram, including fashion giant Boohoo.

At the end of December, she asked her followers to help her style a dress from Boohoo, writing in the caption, “Style my @boohoo dress with me 🖤.”

The piece was a black, spandex dress that appeared strapless but had off-the-shoulder long sleeves that showed off her golden glow.

In the clip, she was seen throwing on an oversized black leather jacket and revealing her footwear, which was a chic pair of knee-length, black leather boots.

She blew the camera a kiss as she showed off her look and ran her fingers through her hair to create perfectly tousled waves.

The company, which sells men’s and women’s clothing, is currently having a sale with pieces marked up to 75% off.