Kara Del Toro offers rear view in bikini

Kara Del Toro takes a selfie. Pic credit: @karajewelll//Instagram

Kara Del Toro is flaunting her stunning figure in a skimpy bikini for a massive Instagram gallery.

The Texan beauty continues to turn heads as she racks up followers – her fanbase currently sits at 1.7 million.

Kara Del Toro sizzles in skimpy bikini on the beach

Posting on Friday and including flexible stretching action with a girlfriend, the former Guess model showed off her summer-ready body on ocean shores as she took fans back to a Costa Rica vacation.

Tagging model Carmella Rose, who was seen in an impressive stretching display, Kara opened on tip-toe and in a plunging bikini as she supported Rose, who was delivering an upside-down bridge while raising a leg.

The two ladies then posed for beach shots as Kara held a camcorder – the influencer here flaunted her sensational silhouette in her striped and stringy bikini as she went high-cut.

More fun on sands was seen as Kara and Carmella goofed around, with one shot even seeing Carmella deliver her bridge as Kara lay underneath her pal.

The 28-year-old made fans swipe for rear-view action, with her closing photos coming in black-and-white and offering shorefront relaxation. “Moments in Costa Rice with @carmella rose,” Kara wrote, also name-dropping her photographer.

Kara has been busy on Instagram in recent days. Just under a week ago, the blonde shared more shots from Costa Rica, posing amid lush green backdrops and with a horse as she flaunted her figure in frilly and pale lingerie. “Vibrations real high,” the Boohoo face wrote.

Kara comes with more than just affordable fashion brand shout-outs to her name. The star has acting credits and an impressive modeling portfolio, something she opened up about in May of this year.

Kara Del Toro outlines career highlights

“I’m a big believer in the law of attraction and manifestation. The biggest pinch me moments in my career are the ones where I knew that I consciously manifested each goal. I had Guess, Carl’s JR, YSL, VS, and Harper’s Bazaar all on my vision board prior to working with those brands. Now, I have new goals that I’m looking forward to manifesting,” she told Gotham.

“I’m a big fashion and beauty lover. I’ve always loved glam, hair, makeup, and the whole process of getting ready. On my TikTok, I focus more on that type of content,” Kara continued.

Kara’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including actress Bella Thorne and singer Jessie James Decker.