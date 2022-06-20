Kara Del Toro makes bikini Bond girl ocean exit

Kara Del Toro takes a selfie. Pic credit: @karajewelll//Instagram

Bombshell Kara Del Toro is thrilling fans in a wet bikini as she makes a Bond Girl-style ocean exit, and she isn’t alone.

The 28-year-old social media sensation put her model figure on show in an Instagram share earlier today, posting for her 1 million+ followers and showing off her curves in a sizzling video.

Kara Del Toro stuns in bikini ocean exit with girlfriend

The 2019 Guess face was filmed enjoying the perks of an empty ocean as she and her pal coordinated their walks toward the shore.

Kara, seen on the left, highlighted her ample assets in a tiny and aqua bikini with a halter finish.

Showing off her slim waist and cleavage in the green, yellow, and black two-piece, the Texan wore her long hair down and soaked – she sent out her winning smile at the end of the video as she enjoyed her BFF time.

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Could You Be Loved accompanied the footage. Over 30,000 likes have been left.

The influencer is a regular favorite on the swimwear front. On June 1, Kara stunned while lounging around a white sand beach and amid lapping waves as she flaunted her curves in a peachy-pink bikini with banded waist ties. Tagging clothing giant Revolve, the stunner wrote:

“Summer vacation planning starts now,” adding: “Leave all recommendations below.” She’s since attended the Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood for the high-profile clothing brand also fronted by stars including model Olivia Culpo.

“I started in the modeling industry before social media like Instagram was so prevalent, it was so different back then. Then I slowly started realizing the importance of having your own platform, you can use social media to really have a voice and post what matters to you. It’s such an incredible thing because I started using my instagram as my portfolio and loved having creative control like I had never had before,” Kara told Modeliste of her career.

Kara Del Toro has celebrity Instagram followers

The blonde beauty, who also influences for clothing giant Boohoo, continued: “I started posting on Tiktok during the pandemic when we were all on lockdown. I was posting different content then on my IG. Things like makeup tutorials, telling my modeling story and even silly videos like ‘selfie hacks’ I gained more than a million followers in a few months.”

Kara’s Instagram is followed by faces everyone’s heard of, including actress Bella Thorne, singer Jessie James Decker, and WWE face CJ Perry.