Kara Del Toro looked fantastic in a crop top as she prepared for the month ahead. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Modeling sensation Kara Del Toro prepared for a month of fun as she welcomed November by embracing fall colors.

Kara, popular on social media for her stunning fashion shots, posed in Boohoo to celebrate the 1st of the month.

She wore a brown tight-knit cardigan, which was lined on the collar and cuffs with beautiful faux fur and perfect for the incoming fall weather.

With no top underneath, the cardigan showed off Kara’s curves as she left the top button undone.

She paired the knitwear with a trendy pair of cat-eye sunglasses that featured a brown rim to match the brown color palette.

The photo came as part of a carousel, shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. A swipe to the right showed Kara posing outdoors as she turned her face toward the sunshine.

Here we could see she was wearing blue denim jeans, which she had cinched at the waist with a brown leather belt. Gold buckles on the belt also matched her shades, which she had changed from the cat-eye pair to an oversized pair with a gold rim.

Her long blonde mane, usually flowing free, was gathered and neatly secured by a tortoiseshell clip with two rogue strands left in front to frame her face.

To accompany the casual ensemble, she placed a small Fendi purse under her arm and rocked a bright red manicure.

Another swipe right saw the 29-year-old model strike another pose as she playfully pouted at the camera.

She captioned the post, “Happy 1st of the month 🤎 @boohoo.”

Kara Del Toro rocks a leather look for Boohoo

Kara has drummed up huge success from influencing on social media, making her a top choice for brands to work with.

She is regularly seen in Boohoo, and the model has been loving their fall and winter pieces of late as shown in a recent post.

Kara sported a black miniskirt, drawing attention to her gorgeous long legs, which she partially covered with a pair of black knee-high boots.

She paired the skirt with a cream-colored camisole and layered it with the leather biker jacket, complete with fur-lined cuffs and silver hardware.

To accessorize, the blonde bombshell rocked black aviator shades and a small black Celine purse. She oozed style as she leaned casually against an outdoor wall while holding a coffee in hand.

The model showed her wit by using a pun to create her caption. It read, “Love you a latte 🖤 fave winter coat from @boohoo.”

Kara Del Toro sparkles in red as a Halloween bunny

Kara was red hot as she channeled her inner Playboy bunny for a sparkling Halloween post.

Dressed in a red bodysuit, she sent temperatures soaring by uploading a series of snaps to mark the spooky holiday.

The strapless one-piece was covered in red glitter and accentuated Kara’s curves as it hugged her model figure tight.

The costume was complete with red glitter bunny ears that nestled in amongst Kara’s bouncy blonde curls. It also featured a separate tuxedo collar with a black bow tie attached and white cuffs attached to the beauty’s wrists.

At Kara’s hip, a white rosette decoration featured the iconic Playboy logo and added a finishing touch to her sizzling costume.

The stunning model could be seen striking various poses in the photo carousel, each showcasing her insane figure. She flashed a bright smile in one of the pictures as she took a rest from rocking her model pout, and in the final photograph, she posed side-on to show off her costume’s white bunny tail.

Fans enjoyed the glittery Halloween moment, showering the post with over 24k likes.