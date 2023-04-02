Kara Del Toro is no stranger to beautiful fashion. In fact, the social media influencer regularly shares her bold choices with her fans and followers online.

In a recent upload, Kara once again channeled her modeling skills as she sported a feminine lace maxi dress — and looked like an angel while doing it.

Her most recent share comes hot on the heels of another post where Kara found herself soaking up the sun rays on the beach.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kara hit the beach in a black bikini and a baseball cap.

She went makeup-free for the share but noted that it ended up being the “perfect day.”

Following her fun day at the beach, Kara swapped out her bikini for a more elegant look as she modeled the maxi dress from House of CB.

Kara Del Toro looks angelic as she dazzles in a pink lace dress from House of CB

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kara shared two separate images of herself in the beautiful number that came courtesy of the luxury brand House of CB.

For the snaps, Kara posed in front of a neutral-colored wall as the golden hour sunlight filtered through the window and cascaded across her skin.

She stood with one leg bent slightly in front of the other and placed one hand on her thigh while the other held her clutch bag.

The dress featured thin straps and a fitted bodice that formed perfectly to Kara’s curves.

Kara Del Toro poses with her gaze off to the side while modeling a House of CB gown. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

She accessorized the look with delicate gold chain necklaces, a ring, and gorgeous gold hoop earrings.

Kara’s hair flowed freely in voluminous waves that fell down her shoulders and past her chest.

Her makeup was kept subtle with a rosy lipstick, which allowed her perfectly bronzed skin to shine.

Kara Del Toro models a House of CB gown while sharing a sultry moment with the camera. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

While Kara faced straight-on for both shots, she kept her gaze off the camera for one picture, while in the other, she shared a direct and sultry look at the camera.

Kara partners with 28 Wellness to promote women’s wellness

While Kara is often busy traveling the world and building her reputation as a social media influencer, she also takes the time to partner with brands and companies she supports to help them reach a wider audience.

Kara has 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone, making her the perfect partner for companies like 28 Wellness.

According to the brand’s website, its founders were inspired by women worldwide and how their cycles impacted their overall wellness.

“A few years ago, we set out to unlock it and help women everywhere to do the same,” they shared.

In a sponsored post with the company, Kara explained the ways 28 Wellness helped her become more in tune with her body and needs.

“Such a game changer for nutrition & workouts that help to balance my hormones @28wellness 🤍 #28wellness, #cyclesyncing #hormonebalance #pilatesbody #partner,” she wrote in the post’s caption.