Kara Del Toro in unzipped bikini goes Beach Bunny

Kara Del Toro smiling. Pic credit: @karajewelll//Instagram

Kara Del Toro is bringing the Beach Bunny swimwear action as she looks back on footage of herself from four years ago.

The Texan-born model and influencer is attending Miami Swim Week right now, but she hasn’t just been posting 2022 action,

Sharing a throwback to her Instagram on Saturday, the former Guess face showed off her killer bikini body in an unzipped swim look, reminding fans why she was born for the runway.

Sashaying around as she flaunted her rock-hard abs and cleavage, Kara modeled a busty and unzipped black bikini with a gold zip detail.

Going with Victoria’s Secret Angel vibes, the blonde added a massive black feather accessory forming a fan detail around her head, one held together via a choker necklace.

“4 years ago with @beachbunnyswimwear,” Kara wrote, adding: “Who’s ready for tonight?”

Miami Swim Week welcomes major brands this year, including Pretty Little Thing and Oh Polly. Attending the event are models Kindly Myers and Veronika Rajek, with singer Jessie James Decker also parading her merch around via Kittenish Swim.

Kara Del Toro struts the runway at Miami Swim Week

Posting a permanent update as she modeled a white bikini, Kara then shared up-to-date content as she strutted her stuff for the same brand, writing: “Thank you @beachbunnyswimwear for letting me open & close your stunning show this swim week. I started my career a few years ago with the @beachbunnyswimwear team a few years ago and it feels amazing to be back. Love you @angela_chittenden.”

Kara is followed by 1.7 million on Instagram. She influences for brands, including Boohoo and Bali Body, although photos also show her love of designer brands, including Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

Kara Del Toro reveals careful social media strategy

“I like to think about the type of content I enjoy seeing on social media. I’m a big fashion and beauty lover. I’ve always loved glam, hair, makeup, and the whole process of getting ready,” the model told Gotham this year.

“On my TikTok, I focus more on that type of content. On Instagram, I have more of an “aesthetic” vibe. I really enjoy creative directing and getting to have control over my image, including the hair, makeup and styling because I didn’t always have control of that in the modeling world. I gained that control back through social media,” Kara added.

Kara’s Instagram is followed by celebrities, including actress Bella Thorne and singer Jessie James Decker.