Kara Del Toro in string bikini celebrates European summer

Kara Del Toro smiling. Pic credit: @karajewelll//Instagram

Kara Del Toro is stunning in a string bikini as she shares more of her European travels.

The Texas-born model continues to show her love of fine living as she explores Italy, and a new snap on her Instagram this weekend has been getting the thumbs-up.

Posting for her 1.8 million followers, Kara sizzled as she showed off her famous curves and her golden tan, also offering plenty in terms of idyllic scenery.

The photo showed the blonde crossing a wooden and rickety-looking bridge setup amid crashing waves and a backdrop of craggy cliffs and greenery.

Stunning the camera in a tan and plunging bikini, Kara dressed up her beachwear with a white open shirt, also upping her designer game as she brandished a summery tote from YSL – the bag bore the RIVE GAUCHE logo.

Showing off her toned abs and tiny waist, Kara posed wearing dark shades and earrings, also placing one hand to the back of her head. A swipe right showed the former Guess model swinging a hip slightly as she struck another pose.

“Euro summer,” the influencer wrote, also tagging clothing brand Boohoo for the apparel.

Kara Del Toro shares more swimwear action from Italy

Just two days ago, Kara wowed fans with a colorful bikini look as she posed with wet hair on a busy beach strewn with loungers and parasols.

Showcasing her enviable figure in the sun, the bombshell wrote: “So which of my Italian friends is willing to adopt me?”

Also loving Italy this summer has been The Kardashians. The Hulu stars descended on Portofino for Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent wedding to Travis Barker.

Kara Del Toro is always up for playing ‘dress up’

Kara’s job now involves getting clothes sent for free or getting paid for clothing campaigns.

“I grew up in a small town in Texas. I was a very theatrical and animated child and loved playing dress up and putting on a show. I went to elementary school with a little girl who was an actress,” she told Gotham this year, adding:

“She was flying back and forth to L.A. all the time, and it seemed so fun and glamorous. This was extremely rare in my small town, and she inspired me to want to become an actress. As I got older, this desire slowly transitioned into wanting to model. I went to a local modeling school and signed with an agency in Houston. Now, I get to play dress up for a living.”