Kara Del Toro is showing off her sandy bikini body as she enjoys a girls’ trip in Tulum. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Model and influencer Kara Del Toro is enjoying plenty of time on the beach for a girls’ trip to Mexico.

Kara is joined by several other models and friends, such as Helen Owen and Tessa Brooks, as they celebrate Carmella Rose’s birthday in Tulum, Mexico.

Tulum is also one of Kara’s favorite travel destinations in general, and it’s clear that she’s having a great time at the beach.

Kara’s shared many pictures as she has fun with her friends and enjoys the crystal blue waters of the ocean, but she’s taking some time to show off her bikini body as well.

She and the girls hit the beach multiple times this week, with Kara first sharing a video as she strutted in the ocean’s tide.

Afterward, she shared another shot of herself on the beach, this time showing off some of the sand that stuck to her body and bikini as they lounged on the beach.

Kara Del Toro shows off sandy bikini body

Kara hit the beach again on Tuesday wearing her hot pink Natasia Swim string bikini.

Rather than wading, she stood still for the shot with her head tilted slightly up toward the sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her tanned and toned body was covered in bits of sand from the beach seen all around her.

She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote no caption for the post, only tagging the swimwear line in her beach-ready pic.

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara’s Instagram feed has been full of content from her girls’ trip, featuring tons of bikini pics but also one video that did away with clothes altogether.

Kara Del Toro nude in sheets on vacation

Earlier this week, Kara shared some snaps of her luxurious stay at Radhoo in Tulum. She opted to show off the bed she was staying in, which featured a canopy and some gray sheets along with a lot of pillows.

Kara wrapped herself up in the sheet for the short video, going nude for the clip as she gave some pouts to the camera.

Although her vacation pictures are a bit different than her usual lifestyle and routine videos, Kara hasn’t been slacking on the content and will likely have more tips to share with her followers once she’s back from Mexico.

For now, fans will have to enjoy the gorgeous scenery in her pictures from the comfort of their own homes.