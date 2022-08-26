Kara Del Toro smiling. Pic credit: @karajewelll//Instagram

Kara Del Toro looked stunning in a bikini as she shared more images of her enviable European travels.

The Texas-born model and social media star continues to soak up the sun on Italian beaches, and a new post on her Instagram this week invited fans along for the ride.

Sharing her idyllic bay location and showing off her curvy figure, Kara stunned as she chilled out on shores, also rocking a stylish swim look.

The former Guess model thrilled her 1.8 million followers as she made her way across golden sands and amid a dramatic village clifftop backdrop – the beach was also strewn with colorful parasols and sun loungers.

Drawing attention to her rock-hard abs and curves, Kara went fun and fruity in a multicolored and patterned bikini top, also adding in a stylish and knotted sarong to match her swimwear.

Rocking wet hair and gold earrings, Kara toyed with her hair while enjoying a solo moment, writing: “So which one of my Italian friends is willing to adopt me?”

Kara Del Toro making a career change

Kara has been packing on the swimsuit action during her Italy travels this month. Just two days ago, she sizzled while in a plunging and monogrammed Dior bikini as she enjoyed a beachy and rocky setting, using only blue emoji to reflect the nautical setting. She’s also been sharing her love of outdoor wine moments, plus pasta.

Kara has been keeping her career change on the DL, but she did offer a sneak peek of what’s to come while speaking to Gotham this year. Turns out, the model and influencer has her sights set on acting. “I recently started taking acting classes and had my very first audition a few weeks ago. I booked a part and it was super exciting! We shot the movie in Mexico. I can’t talk too much about it until it comes out, so you’ll just have to wait and see,” she revealed.

Kara Del Toro still influencing for major brands

Kara continues to spread the name of various well-known brands on social media. She’s been shouting out clothing label Boohoo, plus mogul Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line. On August 10, she posted a white swimsuit look while telling fans she is “officially obsessed” with SKIMS’ Shaping Swim designs.

Also influencing for SKIMS have been rapper Iggy Azalea and model Paris Jackson.