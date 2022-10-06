Kara Del Toro in skimpy bikini for boat ride

Kara Del Toro has been wowing fans with her holiday snaps. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Texan model and influencer Kara Del Toro recently posed in a tiny string bikini on a boat trip while on vacation in Tulum.

The blonde beauty posed for photos as she wore the black bathing suit, showing her amazing figure.

Her long hair was hair wet from the sea, and she captioned the sexy snaps simply with the water emoji “💦.”

Del Toro appears to be on vacation with her friend Tessa Brooks, a fellow model, dancer, and actress.

The pair posed for photos and videos while sitting poolside, wearing tiny bikinis and drinking from fresh coconuts.

Kara called Tessa “The lime to my coconut” in one sweet caption.

The friends appeared to enjoy their vacation while having fun.

Kara Del Toro shares holiday snaps

Earlier in the trip, Kara Del Toro shared a nude video of herself in bed, covering her modesty with only her bedsheets.

Posing in her luxury canopy bed, Del Toro looks confident as she shakes her long, blonde hair and pouts for the camera.

She appears to be staying at the luxury resort Radhoo Tulum, a 14-bed boutique hotel inspired by the jungle, and favored by celebrity guests.

The dreamy pool area is secluded by surrounding palm trees and is lined with chic sun loungers made from grey wood, dressed with linen blankets and pillows.

The girls are on vacation with a large group celebrating the birthday of friend and fellow model Carmella Rose.

The nine influencers and models, including Helen Owen, Racquel Natasha, and Vale Genta, seem to be having fun in the sun, with all of them sharing pics from their travels on their social media profiles.

Birthday girl Carmella Rose posted a carousel of photos from her birthday dinner, captioning it, “The most magical birthday dinner with all my girls. You guys made me feel so so special 🫶🏽thank you for such a beautiful start of this new year for me ✨”.

She wore a white bra top and skirt embellished with tiny green jewels from the Australian brand Meshki. She posted a photo of the nine girls sitting around a dinner table. Wearing white or nude was the dress code for the night!

Kara Del Toro looks stunning in white

Earlier in the week, Kara Del Toro shared some outfit shots of her back on home soil in LA.

She wore a strappy black camisole top tucked into tight white jeans and had a white knitted cable-knit cardigan thrown around her shoulders.

She accessorized her fall look with a matching black bag and belt from Celine and a thick gold chain by Christian Dior.

Her blonde hair was lightly tousled and worn long down her back, giving her an effortless yet polished American girl look.