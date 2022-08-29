Kara Del Toro in revealing stringy dress raises a glass

Kara Del Toro raises a glass in a revealing and stringy dress. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro was in a revealing stringy dress as she raised a glass, with a magical destination behind her.

The Beach Bunny actress was gorgeous in the silky mint green dress with revealing cutouts in the chest of the bodice and tied in front with strings to hold the bodice tightly in place. The gown’s skirt hung loosely around Kara’s legs and was perfect for lounging.

Kara accessorized with a gold chain choker necklace that daintily sat above her collarbone. She also wore silver hoop earrings and a silver ring on her middle finger to further complete the look.

The model and actress from Texas wore her hair down and parted in the middle, with her voluminous blonde tresses waving past her chest in long cascading locks. She had perfectly french manicured nails, and her natural makeup complimented her adorable button nose and soft hazel eyes.

Kara raised a glass of white wine in this awe-inspiring photo as she sat before a table, seemingly ahead of a lavish and elegant meal. The extraordinary background behind the accomplished actress showed a cliffside, green with life and with beautiful buildings going up the landscape.

Kara captioned her beautiful photo on Instagram with, “This place is magical,” and added the shining yellow diamonds emoji. The post has earned over 22,000 likes.

Kara Del Toro loves to dress up

Kara disclosed to Gotham that in elementary school, she knew a little girl who was an actress, and this is part of what inspired Kara to pursue her career.

“She was flying back and forth to L.A. all the time, and it seemed so fun and glamorous. This was extremely rare in my small town, and she inspired me to want to become an actress. As I got older, this desire slowly transitioned into wanting to model. I went to a local modeling school and signed with an agency in Houston. Now, I get to play dress up for a living,” Kara said

Kara Del Toro booked an acting role

The beautiful and talented actress opened up to Gotham and has reportedly booked an acting role. She couldn’t disclose too much information, but she seemed excited to expand her acting portfolio.

“I booked a part, and it was super exciting! We shot the movie in Mexico. I can’t talk too much about it until it comes out, so you’ll just have to wait and see,” she said.