Kara Del Toro in plunging top shares ‘shiny’ hair

Kara Del Toro looked stunning in her white top. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro rocked a plunging top as she shared her “shiny” hair with fans.

The model played with her long, brown locks for a video posted on Instagram.

Kara wore a revealing white top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her curves.

Kara flashed a smile at the camera as she ran her hands through her hair.

Text across the top of the video told followers, “After 2 weeks of using @cocoandeve pre-shampoo bonding treatment my hair is left feeling stronger, super healthy, silky and shiny.”

Kara looked radiant in the clip with a deep, glowing tan.

Kara Del Toro is a big fashion fan

Kara has millions of online followers and regularly shares glamorous snaps and fashion tips.

The Texan beauty has talked about how she likes to use her social media platform to control her image and give fans the sort of content she would enjoy herself.

She told Gotham magazine, “I like to think about the type of content I enjoy seeing on social media. I’m a big fashion and beauty lover. I’ve always loved glam, hair, makeup, and the whole process of getting ready. On my TikTok, I focus more on that type of content. On Instagram, I have more of an “aesthetic” vibe. I really enjoy creative directing and getting to have control over my image, including the hair, makeup and styling because I didn’t always have control of that in the modeling world. I gained that control back through social media.”

Certainly, fans of Kara’s Instagram get a revealing taste of her luxurious lifestyle and stunning physique.

Kara Del Toro stuns in sizzling clips

Monsters and Critics told recently how the model went braless in a plunging top for a video.

The sizzling clip saw Kara pose sensuously in the revealing top and tight miniskirt, which complemented her curves.

Another of Kara’s recent posts that set pulses racing was a stunning transformation video where she got herself ready to go out.

The clip saw Kara start in skimpy black lingerie before applying makeup, perfume, and earrings and fixing up her hair.

It ended with her in a flowing, sheer, polka dot dress. The outfit included a thigh-high slit which showed off her long tanned legs, and a deep neckline to accentuate her curves.

The stunning post got more than 12k likes.