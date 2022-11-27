Kara Del Toro shared a throwback pic of her trip to the French capital. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro was dreaming of a sunny Paris afternoon as she shared a throwback picture of her time in the French capital in response to a question from a fan.

The stunning model experienced the city for the first time earlier this year, and it would appear she is eager to return.

Keen to pass the time during a road trip to an unknown destination, she invited fans to ask her anything.

A curious follower asked, “When are you back to Paris?” to which Kara replied, “Omg soon I hope.”

The Texas-born beauty was wishing for a return trip in early 2023 as she then wrote, “Manifesting for January.”

Her throwback photo of choice showed her enjoying a chill afternoon in the city, wearing a gorgeous floral top with ruched detailing.

The top had a daring neckline which showed off Kara’s voluptuous curves as she posed for the snap that was shared via Instagram Story.

Puff sleeves covered her shoulders, and the daring top was tied in the center by two thin strings.

A woven leather bag was placed on the table directly in front of the model, and she further accessorized the look with two chains of varying lengths and white-rimmed sunglasses.

It was obvious immediately that Kara was in the city of love, as the Eiffel Tower was pictured in the background.

Kara shares favorite eye cream in partnership with Belif

Kara is a great lover of skincare, often sharing the secret to her flawless complexion with fans via her socials.

She recently partnered with skincare brand Belif to rave about their Moisturizing Eye Bomb product, which according to their website, “floods fine lines with 26 hours of moisture, boosts elasticity, and increases resilience of skin for flawless makeup application.”

The Korean brand combines apothecary herbal traditions with modern Korean science to create their skincare products.

Kara shared a video clip with fans to promote the product, which was available for 30% off in an Amazon Black Friday sale.

She raved about the texture of the miracle product, which she said was “dreamy and moisturizing while still being lightweight and refreshing.”

She applied the cream gently around her eye area and noted that, for her, it is the best cream to apply before she does her makeup.

Kara then applied concealer under her eyes and said the product helps it to apply flawlessly.

Kara Del Toro gets cozy for Boohoo

Kara turned up the heat this week as she entered her “cozy era” by modeling a cute knitwear set from Boohoo.

She is a lover of the Boohoo brand, often promoting their pieces as she creates fashionable outfits from their line.

The model posed in her stunning home from a furry armchair to promote the cream loungewear, which featured some elaborate cutout detailing.

She rocked the ribbed set, which consisted of comfortable pants that featured a slit at the ankle and a long-sleeved crop top.

The top had cutout sections at the shoulders and a keyhole cutout right in the center, showcasing Kara’s sunkissed skin.

The material hugged her body tight, showing off her incredible figure in the stunning snaps that were shared with her 1.8 million followers.

Her bronzed complexion helped the cream knitwear to pop against her skin, which was flooded with golden light pouring in from a nearby window.

She captioned the post, “In my cozy era, wbu? 🧸 @boohoo.”