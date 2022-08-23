Kara Del Toro in plunging lingerie sips tea for birthday brunch

Kara Del Toro enjoys birthday brunch in plunging lingerie. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro looked gorgeous in a plunging lingerie piece as she sipped tea on her birthday. Her striking outfit was highlighted by the natural beauty of what the TV personality called her “favorite spot in the world.”

The sexy, white lingerie piece was lacy throughout and see-through in all the right places. The outfit featured long spaghetti straps tied at the tops of her shoulders.

The Beach Bunny actress let one leg peek through, with the skirt of the lingerie piece pulled up on just that side.

Kara Del Toro wore white, round sunglasses, which fabulously shielded her eyes in the tropical paradise. Her well-shaped eyebrows peeked from above her glasses in an attractive duet.

Two white hoop earrings showed on Kara’s right ear and further embellished the already stunning ensemble. Kara wore no necklace and didn’t need to, as her prominent collarbone already stole the show.

The actress let her long, luscious, blonde hair gracefully cascade behind her shoulders, allowing her lacy lingerie to do its magic. Kara showed perfect, french manicured nails, and a shiny ring could also be seen resting on the ring finger of her right hand.

The actress and model completed her look with a classic white mug, which she pulled to her lips with her pinky high in the air–giving her birthday brunch the elegance she deserved.

Kara Del Toro finds creative control through her social media

Kara Del Toro revealed that as a model, she hasn’t always had the creative control over things such as hair, makeup, and wardrobe that she’d like. But she has been enjoying the control she can exercise over her image on her social media.

The talented model and actress currently has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok. Her followers include Bella Thorne, Jessie James Decker, and Sebastian Santoyo.

Kara manifests her goals

The model from Texas has described a belief in manifestation and the law of attraction. She revealed to Gotham that she had brands such as Guess, Carl’s JR, YSL, VS, and Harper’s Bazaar on her vision board and that now she has worked with each of these brands.

“Now, I have new goals that I’m looking forward to manifesting,” the actress declared. It’s clear that the beautiful model and actress came to her success through hard work, talent, as well as her jaw-dropping appearance.