Kara Del Toro is stunning in a new beach selfie as she enjoys the dramatic black sands.

The Texas-born model is known for her love of Europe, and she’s been spending August in the swankiest parts of Italy.

Posting to her Instagram Stories to kick off the week, the former Guess face sizzled in a plunging white bikini, going for a relaxed and happy vibe as she soaked up the sun.

The photo showed the blonde beauty showing off her healthy curves while in a dangerously low-cut white bikini top.

All happy and smiling from a dark sand beach with parasols, Kara sizzled as she likely delighted her fanbase. She posed with shades atop her head, her hair scraped back and wet, and a fair few water droplets across her skin.

Likely fresh from her dip, Kara grinned, offering no geotag or caption.

Kara has been posting plenty from Italy. The model uploaded two days ago in a strappy dress while overlooking dramatic cliff village views and a bay.

Sizzling in her sundress, Kara showed off her appetite with a swipe, before saying she loves pasta.

Kara Del Toro knows how to deliver content

Kara is definitely still embracing the 2010s vibe of curated Instagram content. While trends are shifting as gen z enjoys a different energy, especially through TikTok, Kara has revealed that she knows what she’s doing.

“On my TikTok, I focus more on that type of content. On Instagram, I have more of an “aesthetic” vibe. I really enjoy creative directing and getting to have control over my image, including the hair, makeup and styling because I didn’t always have control of that in the modeling world. I gained that control back through social media,” she told Gotham this year.

Kara Del Toro sizzles sharing curvy shots for her adoring fans

Kara continues to gain followers and likes as she shares swimwear and lingerie shots, along with stylish dress looks. The star stunned in a plunging and stringy lingerie-like dress last week, showing off a terrace view as she enjoyed a brunch.

“Birthday brunch at my favorite spot in the world,” she wrote while sipping tea.

Kara is followed by Fashion Nova ambassador Veronika Rajek, plus actress Victoria Justice and WWE star CJ Perry. She currently boasts 1.8 million fans.