Kara Del Toro cozied up in an oversized sweater. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro loves to share updates and promotions with her fans, often sharing her outfits of the day, beauty routines, or glowing selfies. In her most recent look, she shared a different side to herself, and that is someone who really loves furniture and interior design.

While she was actually showing off a new chair she bought for her home, Kara stole the show as usual and looked simply sensational as she cozied up on it.

She sat on a big furry stool in an oversized, brown knit, turtleneck sweater and kept her legs tucked up under her.

Her honey-blonde beach waves were partly tucked into the sweater, with a few loose strands hanging in front of her face. She put one manicured finger to her lip for a classic model finish.

The look was straight out of a magazine, with the influencer sitting on the famous Avalon throw blanket by Hermes, which costs $4,750 and is currently sold out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for the chair, Kara wrote on top of the photo that it’s the Re-Edition Sheepskin Clam Chair by Arnold Madsen and called it “perfection.”

While she said it’s a pricier piece (retailing for $7,439.62), in her opinion, it’s absolutely worth the investment as the quality is so great.

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro has been busy updating her new home

Kara has been working on her new home over the last few months and shared an update video in November with a brown-and-white aesthetic that looked incredibly Instagrammable.

The living room has a high ceiling with huge windows that open up onto a balcony, white, fluffy couches, and a wood living room table. The whole place looks like it belongs in Italy, overlooking the Italian Riviera or Rome.

In her caption, she told followers what updates were coming and concluded with some gratitude, writing, “I’m feeling so sentimental right now because this time last year my biggest goal for 2022 was to buy a house.”

Kara is a big fan of Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS

In one of her most recent posts, Kara endorsed SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s intimates and shapewear brand that just released the new Fits Everybody Underwire Bras on January 10.

Kara shared a video in which she wore a brown set from the new collection, claiming the fabric was “buttery soft” and “molds to your body” so nicely.

She also said that she’s never been a fan of underwire bras because she couldn’t find one that was comfortable, but the new SKIMS bra does the trick.

The push-up demi bra that Kara was wearing in the video retails for $52 on the SKIMS website and comes in several shades of black, nude, and brown to fit every skin shade or preference.