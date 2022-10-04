Kara Del Toro in outdoor bikini for tropical view

Kara Del Toro strikes a pose while on an island vacation. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Model and influencer Kara Del Toro loves to be “on the move” and posts many photos of her travels for her 1.8 million social media followers.

Kara has touted that Tulum is one of her favorite vacation destinations, and she posted over the weekend another adventure in the Mexican resort town.

Standing under a group of palm trees, Kara took a selfie while wearing a black bikini top and bike shorts.

Kara’s bikini top was sporty, with a plunging V-neckline and spaghetti straps. It bared her tanned and toned midriff and the body she has become known for.

She accompanied her bikini top with skintight bike shorts that hit her mid-thigh and hugged her curves perfectly.

Kara’s hair was casually pulled back, and her black sunglasses sat atop her head. She sported silver basic flip-flops and looked effortless in her island style.

Kara Del Toro said Tulum is ‘very addicting’ and has visited many times

Kara said Tulum holds a special place in her heart, and this is why she loves going there as much as she can. “Tulum is very addicting,” she says. “You can’t go just once, you’re going to want to go at least a few times — I’ve met some of the nicest people there and always have the best times.”

She admitted Tulum is her number one destination when she travels. Kara loves that the hotels and resorts are entirely self-sufficient and very eco-conscious, which in this environment, is very important to her.

Kara also revealed her favorite thing to do in Tulum is to visit the Mayan Ruins. She claimed it is “something everyone should see at least once.”

Kara firmly believes that if you are looking for a great place to visit that is fantastic year-round, Tulum is worth the hype.

Kara has a huge following on TikTok and Instagram

With 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, Kara keeps her social media looking good and works hard to please her fans.

On TikTok, Kara uses the platform to show her daily life, and also to get ready for the day with haircare, skincare, and makeup tutorials. Kara also has a YouTube channel that focuses on the same content.

For her Instagram posts, Kara has complete creative control, as opposed to her modeling life. She uses social media to create her own hair, makeup, and styling, that is her choice only.