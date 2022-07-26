Kara Del Toro in bikini flaunts taco truck appetite

Kara Del Toro smiling. Pic credit: @karajewelll//Instagram

Kara Del Toro is proving that models absolutely do eat.

The Texan bombshell is winding down after marching the runways at Miami Swim Week – in new photos shared on her Instagram, she showed off her love of Tex-Mex food as she hung around a taco truck while in a stylish bikini.

Posting for her 1.7 million followers on Monday, Kara sizzled in a strapless and bandeau bikini, going classic in black and adding in a tight miniskirt sarong to her two-piece.

Leaning against a white taco truck and seemingly in hot weather, the former Guess face showed off her trim waist and ample assets while looking a little stony-faced – she added chic gold jewelry via earrings, rings, and a necklace, also rocking a French manicure.

A swipe right showed the stunner more relaxed and throwing her head back while closing her eyes – fans did get her gorgeous smile in the final slide, though, where she faced the truck and rested her arms against a ledge.

“Little miss taco truck,” a caption read. Kara even added in a taco emoji.

Kara Del Toro is ‘manifesting’ in 2022

Fans better watch out because it looks like Kara has big plans for this year. In May, she spoke to Gotham, stating:

“I’m a big believer in the law of attraction and manifestation. The biggest pinch me moments in my career are the ones where I knew that I consciously manifested each goal. I had Guess, Carl’s JR, YSL, VS, and Harper’s Bazaar all on my vision board prior to working with those brands. Now, I have new goals that I’m looking forward to manifesting.”

“Dishing on what she’s been up to, the bombshell continued: “I recently started taking acting classes and had my very first audition a few weeks ago. I booked a part, and it was super exciting! We shot the movie in Mexico. I can’t talk too much about it until it comes out, so you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Kara Del Toro wows in animal-print bikini

Swimwear is clearly Kara’s domain – earlier this month, she joined models including Sierra Skye and Veronika Rajek at Miami Swim Week. Six days ago, the star wowed fans in a plunging leopard-print bikini, showing off her sensational curves and using a cute animal emoji for her caption. She upped her designer game via a woven Saint Laurent bag next to her.

For more from Kara, check out her Instagram.