Kara Del Toro was taking some time to soak up the sun rays for a recent day trip to the beach.

The stunning social media influencer watched as the ocean waves lapped against the beach in an upload online.

Kara regularly shares snaps that feature a scenic backdrop, and this recent set of photos is no exception.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, this isn’t Kara’s first share from the beach in recent days.

The gorgeous blonde also hit the beach in a cowboy hat and champagne-colored bikini as the “Texas gal” that she is.

However, Kara swapped her light-colored swimwear for a bold all-black look, and her cowboy hat was replaced with a baseball cap.

Kara Del Toro takes in the ocean views in a black bikini for the ‘perfect day’ at the beach

Over on her Instagram, Kara shared a four-part post with her followers as she enjoyed another day at the beach.

The 27-year-old went makeup-free for the upload, which only enhanced her natural beauty.

In the first shot, Kara glanced over her shoulder and away from the camera lens toward the ocean. She sported a chic black bikini and paired the swimwear with a set of matching athletic shorts.

Kara’s perfectly bronzed skin glowed against the dark hue of her outfit while she added a beige baseball cap to help shield her eyes from the harsh sun.

In the second picture, Kara faced the camera, though she kept her gaze away from the lens and lingered on something off to the side.

Kara slipped her fingers into the waistband of her shorts, and her blonde hair blew lightly off her face.

Another swipe to the right showed Kara pulling out her modeling poses as she rolled down the waist of her shorts to reveal the thin strap of her bikini bottoms. Kara stood with one leg in front of the other and bent her knee to elongate her already impressively toned legs.

“Perfect day,” Kara wrote in the post’s caption.

Kara partners with Urbanfloor and Empire Hardwood Flooring for her bedroom makeover

Although Kara can often be found at the beach enjoying the sand and sun, she takes the peace of her home seriously and recently remodeled her bedroom floors to better fit her vibe.

Sharing the video montage with her 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Kara revealed she had partnered with home decor company Urbanfloor and retailer Empire Hardwood Flooring to revamp her living space, and the results are impressive.

In the post’s caption, Kara noted that she went with oak flooring for the remodel and elaborated that she was “obsessed” with the result.

“The quality is so good and the tone is perfection. It’s crazy what a difference floors can make in a space! 🤍,” Kara wrote.