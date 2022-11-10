Kara Del Toro shares a stunning selfie. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro looked gorgeous as she attended an event held by the cosmetics brand Too Faced this week.

The American model and Influencer looked amazing wearing a neutral bodysuit and blue jeans, tucked into Fendi knee-high boots.

She threw a beige trench coat over her outfit and wore a fluffy gray Hourglass bag by Balenciaga across her body.

The 29-year-old wore her long blonde hair in loose waves as she smiled and sat down for tea with the beauty brand, posing against a gold wall printed with lipstick kisses.

She shared videos of the cute interiors for her 1.8 million Instagram followers and wrote “Tea time!”

Kara has gained a large following on social media and also has 1.5 million fans on TikTok.

Kara Del Toro gets curls with Coco and Eve

Kara often shows off her gorgeous blonde hair, but recently she shared the secret to her nearly-perfect locks.

In a video captioned, “Easy party hairstyle idea using @cocoandeve silk hair set #cocoandeve ♥️✨”, Kara shows how she gets stunning silky curls.

Firstly we see her applying a hair mask to freshly washed hair before blowdrying it straight.

It already looks beautiful at this point, but Kara takes it one step further, applying the brand’s Miracle Hair Elixir before using a curling wand to tousle her hair into loose waves.

She then ties a section of hair back into a ponytail to create volume before painting on some sultry red lipstick and transforming into a silky red dress with puff sleeves and a cut-out detail – just like magic!

Kara Del Toro relaxes in her stunning home

We always like to get glimpses into the homes of our favorite influencers, and Kara’s home certainly doesn’t disappoint.

She recently posted a photo on Instagram captioned “Home 🤍” and showed off her stunning Los Angeles house.

Kara was originally from Houston, Texas, but moved to LA when her modeling career took off.

The room featured arched doorways, leading out to a balcony area, high wood-paneled ceilings, a mezzanine, and a heavy marble dining table.

Kara looked just as gorgeous as her surroundings, wearing a light brown jersey maxi dress that showed off her curves as she posed during golden hour.

She currently lives at home with her cute dog, a Chihuahua, who she refers to as “my actual child.”