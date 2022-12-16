Kara Del Toro stunned in a super-tight LBD. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro was stunning yesterday in a thigh-skimming minidress that clung to her every curve and featured a tantalizingly low neckline.

The 29-year-old Texas native could be seen standing on a sidewalk against a stone wall as she struck pose after masterful pose in the risqué ensemble.

She took the skimpy black number to the next level with a leather jacket, a chic black handbag, and a pair of knee-high white boots.

Kara first rose to fame for her role in a Carl’s Jr. TV commercial, and now she’s the face of some of the world’s hottest brands, including GUESS and FHM.

In the most recent post, she tagged other notable fashion labels, CELINE, SKIMS, Stuart Weitzman, and LAMARQUE.

She captioned the jaw-dropping share, “Just keeps getting better and better.”

Kara Del Toro showed off her stunning figure in revealing floral lingerie

Kara found her light and then some in a floral-detailed black bra with a dainty pink bow that left little to the imagination.

The social media sensation wore her signature golden tresses in big, bouncy curls as she gazed off into the distance.

A whisper of natural color accentuated her hazel eyes, and she coated her lips in a matte rosy shade.

“Small town girl in a digital world 🥰,” she captioned the steamy snaps.

Kara Del Toro shared her routine to promote BALI BODY

Kara was “glowing, hydrated, completely obsessed” in a recent video, showing off her luscious locks and glowing skin to promote the Australian-made skincare line BALI BODY.

The gorgeous model started by applying several pumps of the Vitamin D Serum, which is said to help repair and protect the skin from various environmental factors.

She continued her routine, adding a touch of the Brightening Eye Serum around her eyes and the Pro-Collagen Cream all over her diamond-shaped face.

Kara finished with the Hydrating Skin Shield, a lightweight sun protectant that prevents signs of premature aging.

Beyond being proudly created in Melbourne, all the products are touted as being 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and all-natural.

During an interview with BALI BODY, Kara spoke about beauty, saying, “I love that beauty is such a unique and personal thing. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. I also love that beauty can be a fun way to express yourself, through things like makeup or changing your hair color, it can be a fun way of showing your personal style.”