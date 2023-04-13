Kara Del Toro is all about swimwear photoshoots as she models for several brands that pop up on her social media from time to time.

She recently showed off a bikini in a pool, looking like a mermaid in the water as she glistened with chlorine and sunshine.

Her eyes were closed as she looked off to the side in a sultry pose with makeup that shimmered on her eyelids and cast a bronzed glow across her face.

Her toned figure was flattered by the glittering bikini for a photoshoot by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

She wore the Ariel Triangle Top, which costs $168 and comes in Blue Ombre and Ivory/Nude/Black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s a handcrafted item, and the cups tend to run small, so the brand recommends buyers buy one size up if they’re worried about coverage.

Kara Del Toro posed for Beach Bunny Swimwear in a glittering bikini. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro posed for Beach Bunny Swimwear in the pool

Beach Bunny Swimwear has several new pieces on the website for anyone who wants to stock up before the weather gets warm.

The new Winslow Triangle Top in nude costs $165 and has a unique look in that it appears to be mesh with several plastic tassels hanging off the top. It matches the Winslow Tango Bottom, which costs $155.

The photoshoot with the bikini on the website features a model wearing a cowgirl hat. It gives off a very old-western vibe depicting an old-fashioned television in a hotel room.

Kara stays fit by using her Nordic Track exercise bike that includes iFit technology

Being a swimsuit model requires Kara to stay fit all the time, so she’s constantly active and exercising every day.

In a recent endorsement, she showed off her new Nordic Track exercise bike using iFit interactive personal training.

The bike features a large screen in which users can track how far they are biking and set goals while looking at beautiful locations all over the world.

Kara looked energetic and smiling as she wore a nude-colored exercise outfit with a sports bra and leggings. She had her hair slicked back into a chic ponytail and looked bronzed to perfection despite doing her workout indoors.

In the video clip, she showed off a huge television screen on the bike which shows users the locations, and she scrolled around to give an example of what users can do with it.

She captioned her post, “Beyond excited about my new @nordictrack studio bike with @ifit I can stream workouts from beautiful location all around the world with my favorite trainers, while my progress is recorded so I can easily track my goals.”

Keep an eye on Kara’s Instagram as she’ll likely post the results of her Beach Bunny Swimwear photoshoot soon.