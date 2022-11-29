Kara Del Toro stunned in a black ensemble. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

American Model Kara Del Toro shared a carousel of photos earlier that are so hot, they should probably come with a warning.

The 29-year-old showstopper looked flawless in a skimpy mesh top with a massive hole in the front, unleashing her exquisite figure.

She paired the jaw-dropping top with a skintight black skirt that hugged her curves and offered a look at her sculpted abs.

Kara appeared lost in thought as she rested on one hip while clutching the delicate neckline of her sheer shirt.

While she kept the accessories to a minimum, her voluminous blonde tresses were more than enough, cascading over her shoulders in enviable waves and curls.

She alerted her fans of Boohoo’s stellar Cyber Monday sales in the caption, writing, “🖤🕸️ @boohoo cyber Monday deals are 🔥.”

Want more of Kara rocking jaw-dropping looks from Boohoo’s cozy collection? You’re in luck!

Kara Del Toro rocks revealing white set to promote Boohoo’s cozy collection

Kara looked sensational in her “cozy era” last week, modeling a cozy white set from Boohoo that gave tantalizing glimpses at her womanly figure.

The stunning Texas native was perched on what looked like the world’s most comfortable chair as she showed off the ensemble, which featured several cheeky cutouts on the top.

Kara’s toned tummy made a sneak peek appearance in the photo shoot, and she added a subtle mauve lip color for a dash of drama.

Kara Del Toro shared her favorite eye cream for belif USA partnership

Kara took to Instagram a few days ago to rave about her favorite eye cream from belif USA, a skincare company inspired by 19th-century apothecary techniques.

The social media sensation appeared to have caught the golden hour right on time for the reel, perfectly illuminating her sun-kissed complexion.

Kara shared all her favorite things about the signature eye cream, including its silky texture, and showed how she uses it before applying makeup.

She added sale details along with a strong sense of urgency in the caption, saying, “Run don’t walk!”

Despite being the face and spokesmodel for some of the world’s hottest beauty and designer brands, Kara has seemingly remained humble and down to earth.

Speaking about her proudest career moments, Kara told Gotham magazine, “I’m a big believer in the law of attraction and manifestation. The biggest pinch me moments in my career are the ones where I knew that I consciously manifested each goal.”