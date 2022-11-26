Kara Del Toro is stunning in a comfy two-piece outfit. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro rocked a cozy outfit with a plunging neckline.

The cream-colored cropped long-sleeved shirt featured halter top straps that crisscrossed over her chest, over a tear-shaped plunging neckline. The cream color complemented her glowing complexion.

Kara paired the top with matching pants that were made from the same comfy material. The pants were high-waisted, and the hem had a small slit that went up to her mid-calves.

The social media sensation wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and let her beautiful locks curl softly over her shoulders and down her back. Her makeup was lovely, with glowing cheeks, dark pink lips, and soft glam makeup around her eyes.

Kara posed by sitting on a fluffy brown chair that looked just as cozy as her outfit. Her overall look was glamorous and comfortable all at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model posted the series of photos to Instagram on Friday with the caption, “In my cozy era, wbu?”

The post earned over 10,000 likes.

Kara Del Toro gives her fans a huge discount on eye cream

Kara posted a video to promote eye cream by Belif for Black Friday.

She wore a cream-colored shirt with short sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her skin was glowing from the golden hour sun, and her blonde was straightened.

The model applied the cream to her under eyes in the video and looked beautiful in the process. Kara is lovely, and it’s clear why Belif would want her to promote the brand.

Kara included in her caption, “Snag my favorite eye cream from @belifuda + tons of other great gifts, sets and minis for 30% off 11/25 – 11/28. Run don’t walk! #belifbff #ad.”

Her post earned over 7,000 likes.

Kara Del Toro asks her fans a Thanksgiving question

Kara asked her fans a question for a post to Instagram, in which she stunned in a white lacy outfit.

Her body-hugging outfit was see-through and featured beautiful white lace. It was strapless, which allowed the camera to capture her sculpted shoulders.

Kara accessorized with a couple of gold rings, and her nails were freshly french manicured.

The model styled her beautiful blonde hair in soft waves that flowed over her shoulders. Her makeup was perfect, with dark lips, rosy cheeks, and subtle eyeliner.

In the caption, Kara asked her followers to comment on their favorite Thanksgiving food.

Her photo earned over 19,000 likes and over 200 comments.