Kara Del Toro looked in incredible shape as she wore a fashionable swimsuit for a beach day.

The Instagram model rocked a black bikini set with thick straps on the top and added matching sunglasses as she posed.

Kara flashed a smile as she walked on the beach with her blond locks pulled back into a bun.

She appeared to wear minimal makeup and had a nice tan. The beauty also had serious ab definition and gym-honed body proportions that would make any swimsuit look good.

The model recently returned from a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and can’t seem to get enough of the beach.

Kara shared the clip with her 1.8 million followers on Instagram but did not reveal where she got the swimsuit from.

The model is a big fan of fake tan and recently showed her followers how they can get the under-the-sun look quickly.

Kara Del Toro gets super tan in one hour with Bali Body

Kara put on a bikini to show how fans can get a dark tan in about 60 minutes with Bali Body.

“My faves @balibody just launched their new new 1 Hour Express in Ultra Dark and I’m obsessed 🤍☀️✨ #balibody,” she added in the Instagram video caption.

In the clip, the model let her hair down as she showed herself rubbing the tanning lotion on her skin with a glove.

After applying the Bali Body self-tanner, the model showed the incredible results of her tan in the promotional clip.

Kara is using the new Bali Body 1 Hour Express Ultra Dark, which retails for $36.

Bali Body is an Australian brand that offers beauty and skin care products online.

They sell tanning products such as oils, lotions, and sunscreen which are made from 100 percent natural DHA active ingredients and are synthetic-free.

Bali Body promises a fast-acting formula with the product and gives tanning results in 1 to 3 hours, depending on the user’s preference.

The product is applied with the Bali Body Tanning Mitt, which Kara used to rub the foam on her body.

Kara Del Toro models stylish lingerie from Guess

Kara posed in a series of photos modeling lingerie from Guess. In the Instagram share, Kara teased in the caption, adding, “Be mine 🤍.”

In the photos, Kara posed with a white flower bouquet, giving different angles of the sexy lingerie.

She gave a close-up of the Guess outfit in the second photo, showing the stylish and elegant details.

Kara is modeling the Chantelle Polka Dot Balconette Bra, which retails for $79, and the matching Chantel Brief Panty, which is available for $44 on the Guess website.

Guess is an established American clothing brand that launched in 1981. They are best known for their Guess Jeans but sell handbags, jackets, tops, and footwear for men, women, and children.