Model Kara Del Toro is sizzling in some sheer lingerie as a “small town girl.” Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro showed off her modeling prowess once again as she shared some additional shots from a recent lingerie shoot.

Though most of the world is cooling down as winter carries on, Kara is sending temperatures soaring and bringing a bit of warmth to her fans.

The stunner appeared to be taking advantage of the golden hour light as her tanned skin was absolutely glowing for the two pictures.

She wore her long blonde locks in a middle part with gentle curls at the end and went with a natural makeup look, one that she goes with often.

Kara wore a sheer bra with delicate black fabric that was embroidered with colorful flowers and finished with a tiny pink bow in the middle.

She shared the photos with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, writing, “Small town girl in a digital world,” paying homage to her roots in small-town Texas.

Kara Del Toro teams up with Kim Kardashian for SKIMS

Kara recently scored another major business venture as she landed an advertisement for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

In the video, Kara wore a nude, skintight bodysuit and highlighted the best parts of the shapewear, noting that it supports her body while giving her great shape.

The bodysuit comes in 9 colors, including Ochre, as Kara wears in the video, but likely won’t be in stock long with Kara’s endorsement elevating the already-popular brand.

Although it’s hard to say whether or not Kara and Kim will team up again in the future, it looks like Kara is well on her way to skyrocketing her fame to the top as she continues to support other brands and items.

Kara Del Toro shares latest skincare obsession and results

If Kara’s looks are a testament to the beauty products she uses, her existence is doing a great job marketing for some beauty brands.

Although she is a huge fan of Elemis, Kara’s recent skincare obsession is Bali Body’s newest line of products, and the model’s application of the new serums is flawless.

She took to her Instagram page to show the results of her using their Vitamin D Serum, Brightening Eye Serum, Pro-Collagen Cream, and finishing up with their Hydrating Skin Shield.

Kara was bare-faced for the video save for the Bali Body products she’s seen applying, and the end result is truly magnificent as her skin looks healthy and moisturized.