VA-VA-voom! Kara Del Toro oozed glamour in a jaw-dropping dress for the ages at the premiere of At Midnight in Mexico City on Thursday night.

She illuminated the navy blue carpet in a gorgeous gown by “Los Angeles’ king of couture” Walter Mendez Atelier, showing off almost every inch of her flawless physique.

Beyond bringing all the sparkle, the strapless garment also turned heads with a sheer skirt, thigh-high slit, and plunging neckline.

Kara accessorized the unforgettable look with strappy stilettos, a simple diamond necklace, and hoop earrings.

In the post, she also shared a screenshot from the new romantic comedy, showing her in character as a bartender smiling over a drink-covered bar.

At Midnight, which tells the story of two people determined not to fall in love, stars Monica Barbaro, Anders Holm, and Jon Rudnitsky.

Of course, Kara tagged the designer and photographer in the caption, adding, “#AtMidnightMovie out now on @paramountplus 🤍✨ so grateful I got to be a part of this magical movie 🌙 Go check it out!”

Kara Del Toro found her light while modeling a polka-dot lingerie set for Guess

Kara is the face of countless designer brands, and with photos like this, it’s not hard to see why!

The 29-year-old fashion model modeled her heart out for a recent Guess campaign, wearing black and white polka-dot lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Always a professional, Kara seamlessly found the light, highlighting her sculpted figure and sun-kissed complexion in the risque set.

She held a breathtaking bouquet of white flowers during the shoot, but even they couldn’t come close to rivaling Kara’s beauty.

She tagged Guess in the caption with an extra sweet message, “Be mine 🤍.”

Kara Del Toro shared her ‘favorite workouts for an hour glass waist’ to promote Revolve

Kara took to TikTok with her go-to exercise routine, dressed head to toe in spandex sportswear from Revolve, an online retailer of designer apparel, shoes, and accessories.

Set to the hit track Get into It (Yuh) by Doja Cat, Kara performed a variety of challenging exercises in three different ensembles, including a white Nike sports bra with matching shorts.

The stunning social media sensation started with oblique leg raises before moving on to side crunches, alternating crunches, and finishing with toe touches.

While Kara doesn’t frequently share her workout routines on social media, it’s always a treat when she does, and thankfully, she’s regularly promoting her favorite retailers.

Now, Kara clearly takes excellent care of her body, and while she strives to follow a clean diet, the beauty knows it’s all about balance.

In her own words, “I try to eat healthy most of the time, but I do love pizza and chocolate. I just make sure to amp up my workouts after I indulge, you have to indulge every once in a while, or you’ll go crazy.”

She added, “But a healthy, well-balanced diet is important, making sure you’re doing cardio at least three times a week and drinking lots of green tea; it boosts the metabolism.”