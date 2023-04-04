Kara Del Toro enjoyed a cozy morning at home, where she gets the most flattering, golden sunlight streaming through her windows.

With the warm sunlight, rustic wood, and white furniture in her house, she looks as if she’s living in Tuscany and needs some grapes and spaghetti hanging out in the background.

She must appreciate the light as well, as she recently took a selfie while sitting at her table after recently arriving home from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She appeared to have spent much of her time tanning, as she had a bronzed complexion and a healthy glow while showing off her long legs.

Kara wore just a pair of underwear in a dark gray color that looked entirely comfortable for lounging at home, paired with a white, cropped cardigan that showed off her toned tummy.

Somewhat out of place were her big, white sports socks, but somehow she made them look stylish. It must have been the intense gaze she used to look at the camera, giving her an aura of confidence.

She left her dark blonde hair down in romantic waves and went with a natural makeup look.

Hilariously, her little dog made an appearance as he was seen popping his head up from the couch in the background.

Kara Del Toro enjoyed the warm sunlight as she took a selfie at home. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro has been on a luxury vacation in Cabo San Lucas

The bombshell influencer has been on vacation in Cabo and naturally made sure to pose in front of the most enviable locations in a variety of bikinis.

In her very last post from the trip, she wore a cream-colored, shimmering bikini with a halter neck and thicker straps on the bottoms.

She wore a cowgirl hat to shade her face, referencing her roots in the caption of the post, writing, “Texas gal.”

Kara wore a shimmering bikini from Natasha Oakley’s brand Monday Swimwear

Kara’s bikini was from Monday Swimwear, a brand owned by influencer Natasha Oakley and her partner Devin Brugman. The pair started the brand in 2014 after Natasha’s blog, A Bikini a Day, took off.

She wore the Morocco Top in Pearl Shimmer, which costs $108 and comes in blue and black as well. It was paired with the matching Morocco Bottom, also in Pearl Shimmer, which costs $79.

The brand recently introduced its new Ivory Crochet pattern, and almost every piece can be found in the new hue.

Also added in the pattern are several clothing items, including the St. Barth’s Skirt, which can be used as a sarong, and costs $84.

The Wategos Dress is a maxi dress with a halter neck that is see-through, so it’s perfect for a vacation dinner on the beach or as a cover-up at the pool and costs $149.

Keep an eye on Kara’s Instagram for more bikini shots coming up, as it’s almost summer.