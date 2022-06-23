Kara Del Toro feeds her soul in wet bikini

Kara Del Toro smiling. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro is stunning in wet bikini snaps as she feeds her soul.

The Texas-born model and social media sensation is fresh from ocean shots and a little shorefront rejuvenation – Kara posted to her Instagram five days ago with her figure on show in plunging swimwear.

Kara Del Toro stuns in zen beach snaps

Opening at sunset and backed by gentle waves, fluffy clouds in the sky, plus distant land, Kara posed in profile and slightly arching her back as she modeled a dark and high-cut bikini.

Clasping her head as she showed off wet hair and swimwear, the former Guess model showed off her assets and her toned legs as she drove fans to swipe, where more shots showed the stunner enjoying the blazing and setting sun.

Kara reappeared shot close-up and in chic gold hoop earrings and shades, then was seen checking her swimwear in the final slide as she posed calf-deep in the waters.

“Good for the soul,” she wrote.

Fans left over 27,000 likes. Kara has since updated while on a daylit beach and showing off her bikini body, this to prove her influencer power as she shouted out a brand. Stunning her 1.7 million fans while in a baby blue swim look, Kara posed with her tanning and suncare products, writing: “Sunny season @balibody new spf is a must.”

Kara also influences for brands including Boohoo. In 2022 she landed a SKIMS partner status and is now on the influencer payroll for mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kara Del Toro making big bucks and buys house

Earlier this year, Kara proved that her bank balance is healthy, as she announced she was purchasing a home. In a celebratory show-off on May 24, the blonde told her followers:

“This is my official shameless I finally bought a house post!! It has been a dream of mine for so long. When I first moved to LA I [barely] made enough money to cover my portion of rent in my crappy apartment.”

“I got my couch off of the side of the road in Venice (ew) and even found some dishes someone was throwing away and took those too. I always told myself “I haven’t made it until I own my own house”. There were a lot of opportunities where I could have taken shortcuts or favors. Times when it was even encouraged, but I didn’t. I did this 100% on my own. It’s all me baby,” she continued.