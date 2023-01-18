Kara Del Toro showed off her new coffee table collaboration in an oversized sweater and white underwear. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro is known for her aesthetically pleasing social media page full of outfits of the day, bronzed makeup looks, and lots of selfies bathed in sunlight.

Now, she’s tried her hand at interior design and created a new coffee table with the help of an Italian marble and stone company.

She shared a picture of herself with tanned legs that looked lithe and long behind her as she arched her back on the floor, posing gracefully next to her creation.

Kara wore a cozy, cream-colored knit sweater and a white pair of underwear as she leaned over the coffee table to smell a vase of white flowers that matched the room perfectly. She tied her honey-blonde hair back into a half-ponytail with an adorable white ribbon and posed in several different ways in the living room.

The rest of the room was in the same color family, with a fluffy white couch, dark wood chairs, and accessories in the same muted tone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The marble coffee table is highly desirable and only one of 10 made from Calacatta Oro\Monet Marble in the Balducci Marmi Italian Factory. Each table is signed and numbered, giving it a highly exclusive feel.

The coffee table is a low rectangle with four raindrop shapes propping it up and “a natural matte finish.” It costs $6,793 and can be bought on Etsy, but you’ll have to be quick due to its exclusive nature.

Kara wrote in her caption, “We wanted to create something unique that we had never seen on the market before.”

Kara Del Toro has been updating her new house that she bought in 2022

Kara bought her home in 2022 and furnished it at the end of October last year. She filmed a before and after video to show followers her new living and dining room furniture.

The whole house has a very rustic, Italian look and features balconies with incredible views and high windows that allow all that sunlight through that features on Kara’s Instagram so often.

She recently shared another video clip of the new house and told followers she was feeling so grateful and sentimental because buying a new home was her biggest goal in 2022, and she achieved it.

Kara recently endorsed Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS

The influencer’s most recent endorsement was for Kim Kardashian’s intimates and shapewear brand SKIMS. She promoted the new Fits Everybody Underwire Bras collection that launched on January 10, wearing a bra and underwear set that costs $52.

Kara’s set comes in several shades of black, nude, and brown, and in a video clip, she told followers that she doesn’t normally wear underwire because it’s so uncomfortable. However, the bra she was wearing from SKIMS was so “buttery soft” and fit her perfectly, with the influencer claiming it “molds to your body.”

The Fits Everybody collection features not only bras but also bodysuits, loungewear, underwear, and adaptive pieces.