Kara Del Toro was ready to bring on the weekend with her most “cozy” vibes.

The popular social media influencer and model regularly updates her fans and followers with behind-the-scenes looks into her everyday life.

In her most recent upload, Kara ditched the full-glam makeup and bikini attire and traded it in for some comfortable pieces instead.

Kara’s most recent post comes hot on the heels of another sultry share, where she donned a stunning, form-fitting evening gown and sipped on white wine.

She may have stepped out for the evening to celebrate “friyay,” but it was a more laid-back approach for the remainder of the weekend.

As Kara noted in the post’s caption, the vibes from her matching set were “everything.”

Kara Del Toro amps up her casual outfit with gold accessories and loafers for a ‘cozy’ weekend vibe

Over on her Instagram Stories, Kara shared two snaps of her outfit for the day. As it turns out, she was feeling a little less glam than in the upload to her main grid.

In the first shot, Kara stood in front of the mirror to give a head-to-toe look at her adorable ensemble.

The outfit included a matching cardigan and pant set from Bazilika. The knitwear set was just oversized enough that it upped the comfort factor without Kara’s fit frame drowning in the fabric.

Adding to her look, Kara paired the set with a light beige tank top with a plunging neckline.

Kara Del Toro poses for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

She accessorized the look with a delicate gold chain, gold hoop earrings, black shades, and a small black bag. Kara’s tan and black loafers perfectly complemented the look and brought it all together.

The 27-year-old went with a minimal makeup look, which included a smokey brown eyeshadow and a nude lip. Kara’s hair was styled straight and held behind her ears by her shades.

“This cozy set from @thebazilika is everything,” she captioned the shot with a white heart emoji.

Kara partners with iFIT and NordicTrack to maintain her impressive fitness

With a solid following of 1.8 million followers on Instagram alone, Kara has solidified herself as an influencer. With that, she has secured some serious partnerships along the way.

In a previous post to Instagram, Kara partnered with both NordicTrack, a company that makes state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and iFIT, a brand that boasts an extensive catalog and interactive personal training sessions that pair with that equipment.

With her modeling job on the upswing, Kara is required to stay on top of her overall wellness, and one of the ways she does that is by fitting exercise into her daily life.

According to the post, Kara can also track her progress through the program.

“Beyond excited about my new @nordictrack studio bike with @ifit I can stream workouts from beautiful location all around the world with my favorite trainers, while my progress is recorded so I can easily track my goals #iFIT #StayHealthy #ad,” she captioned the post.