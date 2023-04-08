Kara Del Toro celebrated her Friday in style and shared her laid-back energy with her social media followers.

The model shared a four-part post on Instagram, promoting two brands and exuding a luxurious vibe.

The Instagram post showed Kara sitting solo, turning a Los Angeles eatery into a scene straight out of Vogue.

And for those who love food, Kara wrapped up the post with a peek at her tasty treats of the evening.

As Kara’s 1.8 million followers learned, the model was excited for the weekend.

Her caption read, “Friyay @fwrd @davidkomalondon.”

Kara Del Toro promotes FWRD wearing David Koma

The first picture saw Kara looking to the side with a glass of white wine as she sat in an upscale restaurant. The model held an iridescent clutch in her other hand, with her skin glowing as she headed into the weekend.

The second shot featured Kara smiling slightly, with honey-brown tresses cascading past her shoulders.

A swipe right revealed Kara displaying a toothier smile as she turned her head and continued to shine.

Finally, Kara posted the money shot, with four powdered pastries sitting atop white linen and surrounding creamy whipped butter from the French kitchen. The influencer tagged Juliet, a swanky Los Angeles restaurant with French inspiration.

As for Kara’s ensemble, she wore a brown David Koma dress available on FWRD.

Kara donned the David Koma Ruched Side Draped Dress with a one-shoulder design, which retails for $1,330 on FWRD.

FWRD, of course, is an online shop that provides luxury to the masses with a single-destination experience.

The company secured the services of a very famous face to garner attention and create trendy products.

Kendall Jenner becomes FWRD creative director

FWRD, which exists under the parent company Revolve, has become an influencer favorite and a celebrity staple.

The brand catapulted in popularity after tapping Kendall Jenner as the creative director in 2021.

Kendall said in a statement to Vogue at the time, “[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways.”

The reality star continued, referencing her previous modeling experience.

She added, “I see this as a great opportunity to put what I’ve learned into practice, and most likely learn even more.”

The 818 Tequila founder quickly started work, promoting the brand on social media.

Kendall even curated her own edit with her favorite styles from top designers.

Currently, Kendall’s edit includes classic designers, like Saint Laurent, with a chocolate long-sleeve sweater, which retails for $950.

Kendall’s edit also features more affordable pieces, like the Eterne Tank Maxi Dress, which retails for $225.

Fans can check out FWRD for Kendall’s curated collection.