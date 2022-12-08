Kara Del Toro shares a selfie in July 2022. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro showed off her glam style as paparazzi caught her outside of the popular LA steakhouse, Catch, after attending an event thrown by Netflix this week.

The model and influencer looked amazing, wearing a black off-the-shoulder minidress with a leather blazer thrown around her shoulders.

The 29-year-old wore her sexy look with a pair of mock-croc black leather knee-high boots, showing off her long legs.

Kara accessorized her look with sparkling silver statement earrings and a crystallized bag.

She wore her long blonde hair loose and tousled and looked beautiful wearing natural but glowing makeup.

In the photos, Kara looks caught off guard but also smiles while texting on her iPhone.

Pic credit: Shotgetter/BACKGRID

Kara Del Toro attends the L’Oreal Women of Worth event

Kara has had a busy week. She also got dressed up to the nines to attend the L’Oreal Women of Worth event.

She looked stunning wearing a bejeweled black gown by British fashion designer David Koma.

The dress featured heavily embellished straps that sparkled as she moved and led into a dramatic plunging neckline showing Kara’s curvy figure.

The dress was split right up to the top of Kara’s thigh, but another embellished strap held the two sides together and protected her modesty.

She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer black evening gloves and added a diamond choker to her already glittering neck.

Kara shared a carousel of photos from the night with her 1.8 million followers and wrote in a caption, “An inspiring evening with @lorealparis honoring their women of worth honorees, ten non-profit leaders with incredible stories making a profound difference in their communities 🤍.”

Kara Del Toro shows off her perfect skin with Bali Body

Kara’s skin always looks flawless, but that could be thanks to a new skincare range by Bali Body.

She shared a video with her followers showing her perfect makeup-free skin with a sprinkling of freckles showing through.

In the clip, she carries out her skincare routine, applying products to her face, including the Bali Body Vitamin D Serum, Brightening Eye Serum, Pro-Collagen Cream, and, lastly, the Hydrating Skin Shield.

She showed off her perfect, glowing skin and wrote in a caption, “Glowing, hydrated & completely obsessed with @balibody new skincare range #balibody.”