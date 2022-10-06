Kara del Toro and Tessa Brooks stun in bikinis while showing off their coconuts

Kara Del Toro and Tessa Brooks take in some pool time. Pic credit: @karajewelll/@tessabrooks/Instagram

Model Kara Del Toro and YouTube star Tessa Brooks are a dynamic duo, and their vacation photos show the fun they are having together.

The friends are having some chill time on a trip to the Mexican resort town of Tulum, which Kara has said is her favorite travel destination.

Kara and Tessa had some fun in the pool at their resort, plus they showed off their incredible figures in tiny bikinis.

In a video Kara posted to Instagram, she laid on Tessa’s legs while the duo caught some rays. Tessa leaned over and kissed her friend on the forehead.

The ladies lifted themselves out of the water to make a splash and showcased their skimpy swimwear. Kara sported a basic black string bikini, but it looked far from basic on her jaw-dropping body. The barely-there top left little to the imagination, and the bottoms with string sides showed off her vacation tan.

Tessa’s bikini was equally revealing but with green stripes. The ladies sat on the edge of the pool and gave their fans quite a sight with their thong bikini bottoms as they toasted their friendship with drinks served in coconuts.

Kara called Tessa the lime to her coconut, while Tessa said, “life happens, coconuts help.”

Tulum, Mexico, is a celebrity vacation hot spot

Kara said that she loves to visit Tulum as much as she can, and it holds a special place in her heart. She has even admitted that going to Tulum is “very addicting.” Because she is very eco-conscious, Kara loves that the area is sustainable and self-sufficient.

One unique thing about Tulum is being able to visit the Mayan Ruins. She said it is “something everyone should see at least once.” Hopefully, her travel companion, Tessa, was able to fall in love with Tulum just like her friend has.

In a post on her Instagram, Tessa simply said, “I like it here,” as she posed in the luxury resort where they are staying, Radhoo Tulum.

Tessa Brooks is an ambassador for a lifestyle brand

L*SPACE is a multipurpose apparel brand promoting premium fabrics that can go from the beach to the club. Tessa shows off her favorite brand when she is at the pool and also working on her fitness in the gym.

The modern design, fun prints, and bright colors have appealed to Tessa, and she wears them well on her Instagram. Her own crossover with L*SPACE was released last month and is available exclusively on their website.