Kara Del Toro looked the definition of glowing as she attended a private party in West Hollywood to celebrate Elvis Presley on what would have been his 88th birthday.

The model and influencer wore a white mini dress with a crystallized rose bra made by the British designer David Koma. It currently retails for around $2400.

The 29-year-old looked amazing and showed off her stunning figure in the tiny dress, displaying lots of bronzed and golden skin.

She wore black strappy platform sandals and carried a tiny crystallized clutch bag to match her dress. she kept her look free from accessories, apart from a pair of simple hoop earrings.

Kara’s long blonde hair was left flowing and was subtly swept to one side but looked effortless and undone.

Her makeup was flawless as usual, with rosy blush cheeks giving her a sunkissed look and perfectly lined lips.

Pic credit: TPG/BACKGRID

Kara Del Toro declares Skims has the best t-shirt bra

Finding a good t-shirt bra can be a mission for most people, but Kara has declared that Skims have come up with the best t-shirt bra ever!

Posing in a video wearing a dark brown matching underwear set by Kim Kardashian’s brand, she looked gorgeous as she excitedly told her 1.8 million followers about her find. The Fits Everybody T-Shirt Demi Bra is currently on pre-order but will be available on January 10 in nine neutral Skims shades and 62 sizes.

She states in the video, “it’s comfortable enough that I would just wear it around the house but also as my everyday t-shirt bra.”

Kara also marked her video as an advert, showing that she is currently working with the brand.

Kara Del Toro shares her highlighter beauty hack

Kara also recently let her followers into one of her beauty secrets. She revealed how she gets her gorgeous red carpet glow using a mix of two different highlighters before adding a third skincare product.

She told her followers she mixes Becca Cosmetics highlighter in Champagne Pop and Cover FX highlighter in Candlelight to give her the perfect glowing shade before dabbing it onto the high points of her face using a damp Beauty Blender.

Kara then revealed she dabs on a few drops of facial oil to complete her look, her choice being Elemis Superfood, which takes her glow to the next level.