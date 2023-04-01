Kara Del Toro gave some insight into her workout routine and diet to tap into divine feminine energy.

The social media sensation looked stylish in activewear with a plunging crop top and tiny shorts for the clip.

Kara partnered with 28, a fitness and wellness app focusing on the menstrual cycle.

The 27-year-old showcased the app by showing the workouts designed to optimize hormone balance.

The model also said the 28 app offers nutritional advice to naturally rebalance hormones and grocery recommendations for shopping.

Kara shared the video with her 1.8 million followers and wrote in the caption, “Such a game changer for nutrition & workouts that help to balance my hormones @28wellness.”

Kara Del Toro reveals her skincare routine

Kara presented her skincare routine in a YouTube video. She gave a detailed breakdown of how she keeps her skin plump.

The model focused on her nighttime routine and always began by using a gel cleanser to remove makeup.

She then used an oil-free eye makeup remover from Neutrogena to get the rest of the makeup from difficult-to-reach places with reusable cotton pads.

The stunning model said her favorite exfoliant is the Amore Pacific enzyme peel for soft skin before a serum.

However, Kara added that she doesn’t use it often because she uses fake tan.

For serums, Kara said she used the DCL hydra boost finishing serum. The last step of her nighttime skin care is face oil, and she goes with Joanna Vargas Rejuvenating Serum before going to bed.

The Instagram star keeps her morning routine simple with another serum and SPF 30 sunscreen.

Her other facial treatment methods include face masks, under-eye masks, spot treatments, and lip treatments.

Kara Del Toro gushes about Urban Floor

In partnership with Urban Floor, Kara stunned in an ad for the flooring company.

“How perfect is this oak flooring 👌🏼 I redid the flooring in all of my bedrooms with @urbanfloor “marsanne” from @empirehardwood and I’m obsessed with it, the quality is so good and the tone is perfection. It’s crazy what a difference floors can make in a space! 🤍” she added to the caption.

In the clip, Kara looked stunning in a cozy loungewear crop top and matching pants.

She gave a view of the flooring in her home by Urban Floor.

The company offers various color flooring designs from engineered hardwood for luxury and comfort.

Urban Floor has showrooms, a look book and a variety of collections to help customers remodel their floors.