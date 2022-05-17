Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones poses in silver thong bikini

Chaney Jones with rapper Kanye West. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones has dropped a series of photos in which she stuns in a silver bikini.

Kanye West has gone public with Jones on social media, and the couple was spotted at a basketball game together in March.

Since Ye ended his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox following his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the Yeezy designer has been spending more time with Chaney.

Chaney Jones rocks a silver bikini in a futuristic photoshoot

The 24-year-old model shared a series of snaps in silver attire for a futuristic look.

Jones put her curvy body on display in a bikini as she struck several poses in matching gloves and a visor.

She also modeled a silver outfit with a spacesuit aesthetic in the Instagram post. However, it is unclear whether the outfit is from her boyfriend’s Yeezy collection.

While the rapper continues his social media silence, Chaney proves that the couple is still going strong.

She recently unveiled a tribute to her man with a ‘Ye’ tattoo, which was seen on a picture on her Instagram Story.

Kanye is seemingly impressed with one of Chaney’s Instagram posts, leaving a black heart emoji as the pair had a sweet exchange in the comment section to which she responded: “I love me some uuuu.”

On the other hand, Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian, has inked tattoo’s in tribute to his relationship with Ye’s ex-wife.

Despite being labeled a Kim Kardashian lookalike, Jones told TMZ in March that she doesn’t see a resemblance and doesn’t speak about the reality TV star with Ye.

Kanye quietly went to Japan with Chaney

Ye is opting for a more intimate relationship with Chaney as the pair took a vacation to Tokyo for sightseeing.

Unlike Julia Fox, Kanye’s new ‘muse’ has not spoken about their relationship to tabloids, opting to share occasional photos of the pair on her Instagram stories.

“Japan is one of Kanye’s favorite places in the world to visit and somewhere he often goes to escape and just get away from it all,” a source said to HollywoodLife, continuing:

“He invited Chaney along because even though he’s there for a bit of work, he’s planning on having a lot of downtime and thought she would be the perfect travel companion.”

On the other hand, Kim went to the Met Gala with Pete Davidson as the former couple appeared to have moved on from their public relationship drama.