Kanye West took his girlfriend Juliana Nalu out to dinner after he vowed silence for 30 days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-195/StarMaxWorldwide

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is keeping a lower profile lately after a string of social media rants and a few polarizing interviews ended his relationships with several key partners, including Balenciaga and Adidas, which also relieved him of his billionaire status.

Just days ago, the controversial rapper announced that he’s going on a 30-day cleanse where he will avoid several things, including alcohol, sex, and speaking, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying a night out with his latest model girlfriend, Juliana Nalu, on Saturday night.

Ye was dressed simply in an off-white sweatshirt, a pair of khaki pants and those BalenciagaXCrocs boots that he’s become known for wearing nonstop.

However, Juliana was dressed to impress. She wore a tight, black bandeau top and matching black leather pants that sat low on her hips, showing off her perfectly sculpted abs and taut stomach.

She completed the outfit with a pair of thigh-high black boots, shades, and a pair of long, black Balenciaga gloves. She wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail that hung down in perfectly curled ringlets, making for an impeccable natural-glam finish.

It’s not clear if there was any dinner conversation between the pair, but we’re guessing it was pretty silent as Ye seems to be taking his latest declaration seriously, at least for now. As the pair left the Hollywood restaurant, it was reported that he kept quiet.

Juliana Nalu sizzled in black leather for a dinner date with Kanye West. Pic credit: Backgrid

Ye aka Kanye West called out for antisemitism in Amy Schumer’s SNL monologue

While Ye has opted to go silent after making some seriously anti-Semitic statements, causing him to lose several business partnerships, his critics are not done speaking up.

That includes Amy Schumer, who offered up a poignant pre-election monologue as she hosted Saturday Night Live. In it, she took direct aim at Kanye West.

During her light roast of the provocative rapper, who Howard Stern recently compared to Hitler, she said, “My husband is diagnosed … on the autism spectrum. He has autism spectrum disorder, used to be called Asperger’s, but then they found out, this is true, that Dr. Asperger had, like, Nazi ties, Kanye.”

She then tapped on her microphone and pretended that it had been turned off before saying, “Isn’t that crazy?”

Ye lost deal with Adidas as Balenciaga, Vogue and more walk away

It was Ye’s shocking tweet about Jewish people last month that set him on a road to millionaire status, rather than his previous role as one of the few Black billionaires in the world.

It read, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Ye didn’t back down from there despite a lackluster apology for the “death con 3” part, and because of that, brands, partnerships and influential people have been distancing themselves from the rapper-turned-fashion designer at warp speed.

Despite all of that and his dwindling net worth, it seems that his relationship with Juliana Nalu, which only started after dating a string of models and actresses that include Julia Fox and Chaney Jones, is still intact — at least for now.