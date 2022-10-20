She ditched her signature braids and instead wore her hair short and flipped out for a retro vibe. Her makeup was kept simple with light eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Kanye matched with his girlfriend and wore a black tank top as well. He paired his top with relaxed-fit jeans and knee-high rain boots. He added his Balenciaga 2024 cap and a bronze belt to accessorize his outfit.

Kanye West was seen with model Juliana Nalu while in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID

Juliana Nalu looks stunning in a blue outfit

For those who don’t know Juliana, she is an international model from Brazil. While they have only recently been seen together, her love for monochromatic looks and baggy silhouettes have always aligned with Kanye West’s style.

She recently shared a few photos looking chic as ever. She wore a navy-blue button-up that was left open to show off her toned abs. She paired the look with oversized trousers, a style she seems to prefer.

While posing, she wore her box braids in a high ponytail to show off her futuristic sunglasses. She kept her makeup simple and focused on highlighting her sharp cheekbones and full lips.

Juliana kept her accessories simple with a silver ring and a sharp white manicure.

Kanye West apologizes for anti-Semitic tweets

Recently Kanye has been in a lot of hot water due to making harmful anti-Semitic comments on Twitter and statements regarding his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family.

His posts got him banned from multiple platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. After a week of consistent backlash, Kanye decided to apologize to the Jewish community for saying he was going to go “death con 3” on them.

He joined Piers Morgan on his talk show TalkTV to express his regret for his comments.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I’d been through. And I used my platform where you say, ‘Hurt people, hurt people.’ And I was hurt.”