As the excitement builds ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, one particular football fan has been taking the internet by storm — Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

In the build-up to the big game, Gracie has become an internet sensation thanks to her social media posts, which are filled with photos and videos of her working out and posing in bikinis.

Gracie has also been posting regularly about her support for the Chiefs in the lead-up to Sunday’s showdown.

The actress and former Miss Kansas USA, who has Celiac disease, also uses her platform to help others through a variety of charity causes.

In one recent video, posted before the Chiefs beat the Bengals back at the end of January to make their way to the Super Bowl, Gracie showed off one of her workout routines while dressed in gym gear in Kansas City red.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “Wednesday Workout!!” as she showed off a string of exercises including squats, mountain climbers and bicycles.

Meanwhile, her most popular recent post showed her standing in a Kansas City Chiefs bikini in the snow while leaning against a tree.

With the caption “Thinking warm thoughts”, the post shows Gracie’s adventurous spirit and her love for the great outdoors.

Another post showed her posing in similarly snowy surroundings in Colorado wearing a black bikini and a leopard-print jacket with the caption, “Please point me towards the hot tub❄️”

‘I know more about football than most dudes’

As well as regularly posting about her commitment to staying in shape and her love for fitness, Gracie isn’t shy of admitting her love of football — as well as soccer — and her support for her dad’s teams the Chiefs and FC Dallas.

She says in her social media bio that she “Knows more about football & fútbol than most dudes.”

Gracie has seen her follower numbers increase in recent weeks as the country gears up for Super Bowl LVII. And fans have been quick to shower her with positive comments on her regular posts.

“Love watching your workout videos,” wrote one fan on her latest workout routine. “I try doing them everyday.”

“Super cool workout and the Chiefs colors to go along with it!!” wrote another.

Pic credit: @graciehunt/Instagram

Gracie’s ‘Living Gracefully’ community and money-making endeavors

As well as using her social media to build up buzz ahead of Sunday’s game, Gracie regularly urges fans to become part of her Living Gracefully community, which focuses on inspiring others about fitness, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle choices.

She makes money through various means, including an Amazon Shop based on her community, and fashion sales based on what she wears in her Instagram posts.

But she also devotes her time to supporting many charitable causes, including Breaking Barriers Through Sports and the Special Olympics.